Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2022

Now in their sixth year, these awards continue to have a vital role to play in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.

Our winners received their awards at a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 23 November, hosted by comedians Lucy Porter and Emmanuel Sonubi.

Investment Week was also pleased to support the charity Women's Aid on the night, which is a grassroots federation working together to provide life-saving services in England and build a future where domestic abuse is not tolerated.

Winning entries

Investment Week had a phenomenal response to this year's awards with a record number of nominations, so to make the finalists' list was a real achievement.

Our nominees had to fill in a questionnaire giving further details about their careers, achievements and impact to support their entry. Our judging panel, drawn from across the investment industry, then decided on the finalists and winners.

In particular, we welcomed entries for two new categories this year: Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year and Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year.

Our first joint winners of the Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year Award were Laura Wheeler from Capital Group and Anne-Marie McConnon from BNY Mellon Investment Management.

The judges said Laura is an unsung hero who has made a big impact across many areas, including important work leading discussions on the bamboo ceiling.

They also wanted to recognise the impact of Anne-Marie's work leading a campaign to make investment more inclusive and promote investing to women around the world.

Meanwhile, in a very tight category, the judges gave the winner's trophy to reboot as the first winner of the Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year. They said this initiative has had an impressive impact over a short time. Its creators have been innovative in making a difference via role modelling and leveraging the media to spread the message. This initiative can really help facilitate dialogue between decision- and change-makers and those facing inequality.

In other categories, Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff from BlackRock was a double winner on the night, taking home accolades for Role Model of the Year and Investment Woman of the Year (large firms).

The judges described Simona simply as "a superwoman" and they were in awe of how she can fit it all in, including writing books, teaching, mentorship, advocacy and delivering in her day job. In particular, they said she is a visible and important role model for young women.

Outstanding Contribution Award

The judges also wanted to recognise the inspirational work of Brenda Trenowden CBE, who was the winner of this year's Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award. Brenda sadly passed away earlier this year and we welcomed her husband Mark to collect the award on her behalf.

During her career in finance, Brenda worked tirelessly to campaign for opportunities for all, during a time when diversity and inclusion were definitely not as high on the corporate agenda as they are today.

She was actively involved with the 30% Club since its launch in 2010 and became chair of the UK chapter in 2015. In 2019, while working for PWC UK as a partner, she became global co-chair.

Brenda set a deadline for the campaign's initial aim of 30% women on the boards of the FTSE 100 by 2020 and her hard work and campaigning paid off when this target was achieved early in September 2019.

Brenda's dedication to promoting gender diversity in business was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List in 2018 when she was made CBE.

Our judges said that as chair of the 30% Club, Brenda did a huge amount for women in the industry cross-sector, but also by chairing the Investor Group she was able to champion better and vital female representation within the investment industry too.

To read more about the Women in Investment Awards 2022, visit the event website.

Congratulations to all our winners!

Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2022

Distribution Woman of the Year

Winner: Wendy Appleton, Pictet Asset Management

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

Joint winners: Laura Wheeler, Capital Group and Anne-Marie McConnon, BNY Mellon Investment Management

Fund Manager of the Year (large firms)

Winner: Christine Baalham, Ninety One

Fund Manager of the Year (small to medium firms)

Winner: Chantana Ward, Comgest

Highly commended: Maria Lozovik, Marsham Investment Management

Fund Saleswoman of the Year

Winner: Katherine Dockreay, Schroders

Highly commended: Jane Russell, Comgest

Fund Selector of the Year

Winner: Diane Earnshaw, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research

Highly commended: Alena Kosava, AJ Bell

International Investment Woman of the Year

Winner: Robyn Grew, Man Group

Investment Analyst of the Year

Winner: Arita Sehgal, Ninety One

Investment Industry Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion

Winner: Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Investment Industry Contribution to Gender Diversity & Inclusion

Winner: Fidelity International

Highly commended: Fisher Investments UK

Highly commended: Man Group

Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year

Winner: Noreen Biddle Shah, Numis, Lydia Cambata, BlueBay, Brandon Bhatti, Hume Brophy, Lawrence Heming, Morgan Stanley, FTI Consulting, Citigate, Opinium, Coleman Parkes: reboot.

Highly commended: Jayne Styles, Diversity Project: Inclusive culture guide for CEOs

Highly commended: Diversity Project's #TalkaboutBlack workstream: The Skills Workshop

Investment Industry Leader of the Year

Winner: Wei Li, BlackRock

Highly Commended: Carol Ward, Man Group

Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)

Winner: Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock

Highly Commended: Neo Mooki, abrdn

Investment Woman of the Year (small to medium firms)

Winner: Holly Mackay, Boring Money

Marketing Influencer of the Year

Winner: Erica Whyte, Charles Stanley

Mentor of the Year

Winner: Jennifer Davidson, LCP

Most Inspiring Returner

Winner: Charlotte Woodward, EdenTree Investment Management

Highly commended: Selina Tyler, Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Rising Star of the Year (large firms)

Winner: Jess Foulds, Aviva Investors

Rising Star of the Year (small to medium firms)

Winner: Eleanor Davidson, Aspect Capital

Role Model of the Year

Winner: Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock

Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)

Winner: Christine Chow, HSBC Asset Management

Highly commended: Stephanie Maier, GAM Investments

Highly commended: Katherine Davidson

Sustainable & ESG Woman of the year (small to medium firms)

Winner: Amy Clarke, Tribe Impact Capital

Highly commended: Lucie Mills, NorthEdge

Team Leader of the Year

Winner: Shifra Ansonoff, Preqin

Unsung Hero

Winner: Ailsa Buchanan, Baillie Gifford

Highly Commended: Amy Edwards, Man Group

Wealth Manager of the Year

Winner: Sophia Lerche-Thomsen, Frizzell Wealth Management

Highly commended: Adele Cable, St James's Place

Highly commended: Hannah Edwards, Eva Capital Management

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Winner: Brenda Trenowden, CBE