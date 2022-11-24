Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2022

Investment Week was delighted to honour the winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2022, in partnership with Amundi ETF, at a special ceremony in London.
Now in their sixth year, these awards continue to have a vital role to play in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.
Our winners received their awards at a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 23 November, hosted by comedians Lucy Porter and Emmanuel Sonubi.
Investment Week was also pleased to support the charity Women's Aid on the night, which is a grassroots federation working together to provide life-saving services in England and build a future where domestic abuse is not tolerated.
Winning entries
Investment Week had a phenomenal response to this year's awards with a record number of nominations, so to make the finalists' list was a real achievement.
Our nominees had to fill in a questionnaire giving further details about their careers, achievements and impact to support their entry. Our judging panel, drawn from across the investment industry, then decided on the finalists and winners.
In particular, we welcomed entries for two new categories this year: Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year and Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year.
Our first joint winners of the Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year Award were Laura Wheeler from Capital Group and Anne-Marie McConnon from BNY Mellon Investment Management.
The judges said Laura is an unsung hero who has made a big impact across many areas, including important work leading discussions on the bamboo ceiling.
They also wanted to recognise the impact of Anne-Marie's work leading a campaign to make investment more inclusive and promote investing to women around the world.
Meanwhile, in a very tight category, the judges gave the winner's trophy to reboot as the first winner of the Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year. They said this initiative has had an impressive impact over a short time. Its creators have been innovative in making a difference via role modelling and leveraging the media to spread the message. This initiative can really help facilitate dialogue between decision- and change-makers and those facing inequality.
In other categories, Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff from BlackRock was a double winner on the night, taking home accolades for Role Model of the Year and Investment Woman of the Year (large firms).
The judges described Simona simply as "a superwoman" and they were in awe of how she can fit it all in, including writing books, teaching, mentorship, advocacy and delivering in her day job. In particular, they said she is a visible and important role model for young women.
Outstanding Contribution Award
The judges also wanted to recognise the inspirational work of Brenda Trenowden CBE, who was the winner of this year's Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award. Brenda sadly passed away earlier this year and we welcomed her husband Mark to collect the award on her behalf.
During her career in finance, Brenda worked tirelessly to campaign for opportunities for all, during a time when diversity and inclusion were definitely not as high on the corporate agenda as they are today.
She was actively involved with the 30% Club since its launch in 2010 and became chair of the UK chapter in 2015. In 2019, while working for PWC UK as a partner, she became global co-chair.
Brenda set a deadline for the campaign's initial aim of 30% women on the boards of the FTSE 100 by 2020 and her hard work and campaigning paid off when this target was achieved early in September 2019.
Brenda's dedication to promoting gender diversity in business was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List in 2018 when she was made CBE.
Our judges said that as chair of the 30% Club, Brenda did a huge amount for women in the industry cross-sector, but also by chairing the Investor Group she was able to champion better and vital female representation within the investment industry too.
Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2022
Distribution Woman of the Year
Winner: Wendy Appleton, Pictet Asset Management
Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year
Joint winners: Laura Wheeler, Capital Group and Anne-Marie McConnon, BNY Mellon Investment Management
Fund Manager of the Year (large firms)
Winner: Christine Baalham, Ninety One
Fund Manager of the Year (small to medium firms)
Winner: Chantana Ward, Comgest
Highly commended: Maria Lozovik, Marsham Investment Management
Fund Saleswoman of the Year
Winner: Katherine Dockreay, Schroders
Highly commended: Jane Russell, Comgest
Fund Selector of the Year
Winner: Diane Earnshaw, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research
Highly commended: Alena Kosava, AJ Bell
International Investment Woman of the Year
Winner: Robyn Grew, Man Group
Investment Analyst of the Year
Winner: Arita Sehgal, Ninety One
Investment Industry Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion
Winner: Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
Investment Industry Contribution to Gender Diversity & Inclusion
Winner: Fidelity International
Highly commended: Fisher Investments UK
Highly commended: Man Group
Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year
Winner: Noreen Biddle Shah, Numis, Lydia Cambata, BlueBay, Brandon Bhatti, Hume Brophy, Lawrence Heming, Morgan Stanley, FTI Consulting, Citigate, Opinium, Coleman Parkes: reboot.
Highly commended: Jayne Styles, Diversity Project: Inclusive culture guide for CEOs
Highly commended: Diversity Project's #TalkaboutBlack workstream: The Skills Workshop
Investment Industry Leader of the Year
Winner: Wei Li, BlackRock
Highly Commended: Carol Ward, Man Group
Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)
Winner: Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock
Highly Commended: Neo Mooki, abrdn
Investment Woman of the Year (small to medium firms)
Winner: Holly Mackay, Boring Money
Marketing Influencer of the Year
Winner: Erica Whyte, Charles Stanley
Mentor of the Year
Winner: Jennifer Davidson, LCP
Most Inspiring Returner
Winner: Charlotte Woodward, EdenTree Investment Management
Highly commended: Selina Tyler, Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Rising Star of the Year (large firms)
Winner: Jess Foulds, Aviva Investors
Rising Star of the Year (small to medium firms)
Winner: Eleanor Davidson, Aspect Capital
Role Model of the Year
Winner: Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock
Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)
Winner: Christine Chow, HSBC Asset Management
Highly commended: Stephanie Maier, GAM Investments
Highly commended: Katherine Davidson
Sustainable & ESG Woman of the year (small to medium firms)
Winner: Amy Clarke, Tribe Impact Capital
Highly commended: Lucie Mills, NorthEdge
Team Leader of the Year
Winner: Shifra Ansonoff, Preqin
Unsung Hero
Winner: Ailsa Buchanan, Baillie Gifford
Highly Commended: Amy Edwards, Man Group
Wealth Manager of the Year
Winner: Sophia Lerche-Thomsen, Frizzell Wealth Management
Highly commended: Adele Cable, St James's Place
Highly commended: Hannah Edwards, Eva Capital Management
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
Winner: Brenda Trenowden, CBE