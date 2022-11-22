Baillie Gifford European Growth trust NAV tumbles 40%

This compares to a loss of 15.3% for the trust's comparative index, while the trust's share price total return for the period also fell 47.7%.

The largest detractors to relative performance were: Zalando, an online fashion retailer; Takeaway.com, an online food delivery service; and Wizz Air, a low cost airline.

Trust co-managers Stephen Paice and Chris Davies said: "With hindsight it is clear that we underestimated inflationary forces and misjudged the speed and magnitude of the subsequent correction in company valuations."

However they are optimistic about current opportunities.

They said in a statement: "We find ourselves at a pivot point, with an extreme mismatch between the potential of our companies and their valuations. If we were at all over-optimistic on valuations last year, the balm must surely be taking advantage when markets are depressed."

In his outlook, chair Michael MacPhee said the end of ultra low interest rates took everyone by surprise, but now "the music has stopped, the party is well and truly over, the police have arrived and reality has intervened".

He added that in the stock market cash flows are "prized" as rising inflation and interest rates "outweigh all other factors".

The market's barometer, he said, "is set to maximum fear and storm hatches have been battened".

However, MacPhee was upbeat about the future, for markets and the trust.

He said: "The good news is that we are living through a golden age of innovation and disruption in business…Equities, and this portfolio specifically, remain a bet on human ingenuity.

"It is challenging to endure this painful period of flux, but even in its midst we might yet struggle to answer the question differently: 'what would I rather own for the long term?'"