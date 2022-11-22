MPs told employment will drop faster than OBR forecast

The remarks were made in a hearing on 21 November to discuss the projections and measures announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement on 17 November.

The OBR forecast assumes around a year lag between the first drop in UK GDP, which has just occurred in the third quarter of this year, and employment starting to fall.

But Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Economics, told MPs on the committee: "I think we could see a much sooner pass through into [lower] employment."

He said this had been true of previous recessions: "If we look back to the 2008 recession GDP started falling in Q2 and employment started falling in Q3 of that year. The same is true of the 1990s recession where they fell almost simultaneously."

Tombs said he expected to see employment data "deteriorate in the next three months".

He added: "In that sense I think there is a much more pressing problem with unemployment coming than perhaps is embedded into the latest employment projections [in the Autumn Statement]."

Monetary policy is already having an impact on corporates' recruitment plans, he said, pointing to the October jobs survey, which showed a sharp fall in company plans to hire more staff.

He argued the drop was a reaction to recent interest rate hikes: "Corporates borrow a lot on floating rate terms, about 80% of bank loans to corporates are floating rates so there is an immediate impact on their financial conditions whenever the MPC [monetary policy committee] raise rates."

The Chancellor set his Autumn Statement to a five year plan, despite an election falling due before then, creating an issue where many of the tax rises and spending cuts would come after Britain decided on a new government.

Speaking about the decision, Linda Yueh, fellow at St Edmund Hall at Oxford University, said it gave a long enough time horizon to get through the current cost of living shock and act as an incentive for investment to occur now.

She said: "The infrastructure investments [announced in the Autumn Statement] over several years are crucially important, and one of the reasons we are not growing as quickly as before the banking crash a decade ago is that we invest less as a share of GDP than comparable economies."

Britain needs to invest in "infrastructure, digital and people" in order to see growth, Yueh added.

"All of these things are important so that when we come out of the recession we have invested in order to grow the economy, especially if there is going to be fiscal tightening in the back of this five year period," she told MPs.

The Chancellor committed the government to invest over £600bn over the next five years, including in infrastructure, which is mentioned 17 times in the text of the Autumn Statement.

This included the East West Rail, core Northern Powerhouse Rail and High Speed 2.

Digital infrastructure investment will be made through Project Gigabit, with an ambition to reach at least 85% gigabit-capable broadband coverage by 2025 and nationwide coverage by 2030.

The government will also deliver new nuclear power, including Sizewell C, subject to final agreement, and the roll-out of renewables, including wind and solar.