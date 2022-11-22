Crystal Amber analyst offloads shares ahead of AGM

The sales totalled £159,359.01 at an average £1.128 per share

According to a series of disclosures made by the trust, Morera dumped his shares in packages of 50,000, with the trust's equity analyst offloading a total 141,230 between 14 November and 22 November.

Crystal Amber accuses De La Rue of defamation over market manipulation claims

The sales totalled £159,359.01 at an average £1.128 per share for Morera and means the Crystal Amber analyst of 12 years is no longer a shareholder in the company.

This move comes ahead of the trust's AGM and in the wake of the accusations made by chair Christopher Waldron against De La Rue on 9 November.

Waldron accused the banknote manufacturer of defamation and called for the resignation of its chair Kevin Loosemore.