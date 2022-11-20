'Our planet is still in the emergency room': All the reaction to the COP27 deal

In the early hours of Sunday morning the COP27 Climate Summit closed with a deal that has been simultaneously hailed as a major breakthrough and a huge disappointment.

The final text of the agreement confirmed the adoption of historic plans to introduce a new funding mechanism to help climate vulnerable nations cope with climate-related Loss and Damage, marking a sizeable victory for nations from the Global South. However, at the same time many countries were left disappointed at the failure to secure a more ambitious agreement on phasing down the use of fossil fuels and accelerating global decarbonisation efforts.

Sister title BusinessGreen rounds up the main reaction from diplomats, business leaders, and campaigners.

COP27 President Sameh Shoukry said:

"The work that we've managed to do here in the past two weeks, and the results we have together achieved, are a testament to our collective will, as a community of nations, to voice a clear message that rings loudly today, here in this room and around the world: that multilateral diplomacy still works…. despite the difficulties and challenges of our times, the divergence of views, level of ambition or apprehension, we remain committed to the fight against climate change…. we rose to the occasion, upheld our responsibilities and undertook the important decisive political decisions that millions around the world expect from us."

Simon Stiell, executive director at the UNFCCC, said:

"This outcome moves us forward. We have determined a way forward on a decades-long conversation on funding for loss and damage - deliberating over how we address the impacts on communities whose lives and livelihoods have been ruined by the very worst impacts of climate change.

"In this text we have been given reassurances that there is no room for backsliding. It gives the key political signals that indicate the phasedown of all fossil fuels is happening.

"We have a series of milestones ahead. We must pull together, with resolve, through all processes, may they be national, regional, or others such as the G20. Every single milestone matters and builds momentum. The next step for change is just around the corner, with the United Arab Emirates' stewardship of the First Global Stocktake. For the very first time we will take stock of the implementation of the Paris Agreement. It will independently evaluate the progress we have made and if our goals are adequate. It will inform what everybody, every single day, everywhere in the world, needs to do, to avert the climate crisis"

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said:

"COP27 took place not far from Mount Sinai, a site that is central to many faiths and to the story of Moses, or Musa. It's fitting. Climate chaos is a crisis of biblical proportions. The signs are everywhere. Instead of a burning bush, we face a burning planet.

"From the beginning, this conference has been driven by two overriding themes: justice and ambition. Justice for those on the frontlines who did so little to cause the crisis - including the victims of the recent floods in Pakistan that inundated one-third of the country. Ambition to keep the 1.5 degree limit alive and pull humanity back from the climate cliff.

"This COP has taken an important step towards justice. I welcome the decision to establish a loss and damage fund and to operationalize it in the coming period. Clearly this will not be enough, but it is a much-needed political signal to rebuild broken trust...

"But let's be clear. Our planet is still in the emergency room. We need to drastically reduce emissions now - and this is an issue this COP did not address. A fund for loss and damage is essential - but it's not an answer if the climate crisis washes a small island state off the map - or turns an entire African country to desert. The world still needs a giant leap on climate ambition. The red line we must not cross is the line that takes our planet over the 1.5 degree temperature limit."

Alok Sharma, COP26 President, said:

"It hasn't been easy. But I want to begin by recognising the progress on loss and damage. This is historic. The decision that we have taken here has the potential to support and increase that support for the most vulnerable. And I very much welcome that...

"But friends, and I have to say this, this is not a moment of unqualified celebration. Many of us came here to safeguard the outcomes that we secured in Glasgow, and to go further still. In our attempts to do that, we have had a series of very challenging conversations over the past few days.



"Indeed those of us who came to Egypt to keep 1.5 degrees alive, and to respect what every single one of us agreed to in Glasgow, have had to fight relentlessly to hold the line. We have had to battle to build on one of the key achievements of Glasgow. The call on all Parties to revisit and strengthen their Nationally Determined Contributions. We have ultimately reiterated that call here. And it is critical that commitment is delivered by all of us, including by the major emitters in this room who did not come forward this year. But we also wanted to take a definitive steps forward.



"We joined with many Parties to propose a number of measures that would have contributed to this. Emissions peaking before 2025, as the science tells us is necessary - Not in this text. Clear follow-through on the phase down of coal - Not in this text. A clear commitment to phase out all fossil fuels - Not in this text. And the energy text, weakend, in the final minutes.

"Friends, I said in Glasgow that the pulse of 1.5 degrees was weak. Unfortunately, it remains on life support. And all of us need to look ourselves in the mirror, and consider if we have fully risen to that challenge over the past two weeks. Colleagues, I will not be in this chair at COP28, when our ambition, and our implementation, is tested in the Global Stocktake year. But I assure you, indeed I promise you, that if we do not step up soon, and rise above these minute-to-midnight battles to hold the line, we will all be found wanting. Each of us will have to explain that, to our citizens, to the world's most vulnerable countries and communities, and ultimately to the children and grandchildren to whom many of us now go home."

Chair of the Aldersgate Group and former Prime Minister, Theresa May, said:

"The United Kingdom has played a leading role in encouraging action on climate change around the world. Following on from COP27, the Government must not only progress our own climate change agenda but continue to promote and strengthen that coordinated global action. Reaching net zero and conserving our environment for future generations relies on all of us working together; many countries are facing difficult times but by making the right decisions over the next few years, we can meet our climate and environmental targets in a way that creates jobs and can be good for economies and good for our planet."

Yeb Saño, Executive Director at Greenpeace Southeast Asia and Head of the Greenpeace delegation attending the COP, said:

"The agreement for a Loss and Damage Finance Fund marks a new dawn for climate justice. Governments have laid the cornerstone of a long overdue new fund to deliver vital support to vulnerable countries and communities who are already being devastated by the accelerating climate crisis. Well into overtime these negotiations have been marred by attempts to trade adaptation and mitigation against loss and damage. In the end they were pulled back from the precipice by the concerted effort of developing countries standing firm and by climate activists' demands for the blockers to step up.

"The inspiration we can draw from the successful establishment of the loss and damage fund in Sharm El-Sheikh is that if we have a long enough lever, we can move the world, and today that lever is the solidarity among civil society, frontline communities, and developing countries most impacted by the climate crisis.

"Moving forward into discussion of the details of the Fund, we need to ensure that the countries and corporations most responsible for the climate crisis make the biggest contribution. That means new and additional finance for developing countries and climate vulnerable communities not just for loss and damage, but for adaptation and mitigation too. Developed countries must make good on the existing US $100bn per year pledge to support low income countries to deliver carbon-cutting policies and increase resilience to climate impacts. They must also implement their commitment to at least double funding for adaptation.

"Encouragingly, a large number of countries from north and south voiced their strong support for phasing out all fossil fuels - coal, oil and gas - which is what implementing the Paris Agreement will take. But they were ignored by the Egyptian COP Presidency. Petro-states and a small army of fossil fuel lobbyists were out in force in Sharm el-Sheikh to make sure that it did not happen. In the end, if all fossil fuels are not rapidly phased out no amount of money will be able to cover the cost of the resulting loss and damage. It is that simple. When your bathtub is overflowing you turn off the taps, you don't wait a while and then go out and buy a bigger mop!

"Tackling climate change and promoting climate justice is not a zero sum game. It's not about winners and losers. Either we make progress on all fronts or we all lose. It must be remembered that nature does not negotiate, nature does not compromise.

"Today's victory for people power on loss and damage must be translated into renewed action to expose climate action blockers, push for bolder policies to end our dependence on fossil fuels, boost renewables, and support a just transition. Only then can greater strides towards climate justice be taken."

Friends of the Earth's international climate campaigner, Rachel Kennerley, said:

"The welcome decision to create a loss and damage fund was the only just outcome of COP27. This is an important step forward in re-addressing the balance between those that have done the most to cause climate change and those least responsible but who suffer the worst impacts.

"Wealthy countries must now support the setting up of this fund - and crucially its financing - to ensure it reaches the frontline communities hardest hit by the climate crisis. Countries like the UK must now provide the necessary cash, and ensure the scheme isn't undermined by nations trying to avoid their obligations.

"Elsewhere in the talks, the rich, industrialised countries worked hard to avoid ending their addiction to coal, oil and gas - instead favouring dangerous and ineffective distractions, like offsetting, over cutting emissions.

"Accelerating energy efficiency programmes and fast-tracking green energy are not only good for the environment, they will also help build the clean, fair and prosperous economies of tomorrow. And with the world on a climate change collision course, we don't have time to waste."

Nick Molho, Executive Director of the Aldersgate Group said:

"Despite an important breakthrough on loss and damage, COP27 did not go far enough to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and ramp up climate targets around the world. However, the rapidly increasing pace of clean energy investment globally and the growing number of businesses taking on net zero targets show us that market trends are well ahead of the global political consensus and that the urgency and benefits of tackling climate change are recognised by large parts of the private sector.

"Looking to the year ahead, we need to see more nations showing how the move to net zero emissions can deliver more, not less, economic prosperity for their citizens. By rapidly plugging the gaps in its Net Zero Strategy, the UK Government can unleash the significant private low carbon investment needed to build a prosperous, resilient and net zero emissions economy in the UK and set an important international precedent in doing so."

Lord Nicholas Stern, Chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science, said:

"This outcome has been strongly negotiated over the past few days, following months of preparations. It is not unusual for the negotiations to extend beyond their scheduled finish, as the final outcome has to be reached by consensus among more than 190 countries. The most contentious issue was on funding to address the loss and damage caused by climate change impacts in poor countries in Africa and around the world. This is an important agreement, and I am glad that a way forward was found. It is important that finance is found quickly and at scale to help poor countries across all of their activities, including cutting emissions and protecting against and responding to the impacts of climate change.

"There were some other important announcements outside the negotiation process, including the launch of India's Long-Term Low-Carbon Development Strategy, the Global Shield against Climate Risks insurance initiative for poor countries, and the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative. The private sector had a strong presence, working to foster the conditions and finance for new clean investment opportunities. The G20 summit, which took place in Bali during the second week of COP27, also delivered a boost to international climate efforts with the launch of Indonesia's Just Energy Transition Partnership, backed by the United States and other rich countries. The summit also provided an opportunity for President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden to announce the resumption of the formal dialogue on climate change between the world's two largest emitters."

Steve Waygood, Chief Responsible Investment Officer at Aviva Investors, said:

"The focus of this COP was supposed to be implementation. Despite welcome re-commitment to some of the ambitions already stated in Glasgow, it is clear that the implementation gap is growing when we need to shrink it rapidly. It was however hugely welcome to see the traction that transition plans are gaining in terms of turning long term ambitions into short term, measurable actions.

"We need greater commitment to transition plans across the private sector but also need transition plans and guidance from governments to support their Nationally Determined Contributions and from the systematically important supervisors and regulators within the international financial architecture so that we create the enabling environment for the private sector to play its part in closing the implementation gap. The momentum building behind reform of the IMF and Multilateral Development Banks is hugely important, but needs to be supported by reform of the whole of the international financial architecture to create the conditions for private sector action to support multilateral and national ambition."

Gabrielle Ginér, Head of Environmental Sustainability at BT Group, said:

"Following COP27, we need to see pledges and ambitions turned into actions and implementation. Governments and non-state actors must unite to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. As a business, we know what we have to do. We remain committed to 1.5 c and are hopeful that others will join us in the race to zero."

Duncan Price, Global Sustainability and Climate Change leader at Buro Happold, said:

"COP27 has highlighted the critical role of the built environment in providing a resilient and zero emissions future. Our research for C40 cities shows that the zero-carbon transition can deliver significant health, environmental and economic benefits. Now we need governments around the world to come forward with climate targets, action plans and funding commitments in line with a 1.5C target."

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Group CEO at Co-op, said:

"What has been achieved at COP27 should be celebrated, but we would now urge governments around the world to ensure that addressing the climate crisis is their top priority. We also urge the need for climate justice, as the burden that the climate crisis is already placing on some of the world's most vulnerable communities cannot continue. Collectively, it is imperative that we move from promises to action to combat the climate crisis.



I particularly welcome the focus during the course of COP27 on water. Water is crucial to all forms of life, but we are already hearing loud and clear from those communities in our supply chain in the global south that the climate crisis is making water security an increasingly immediate and acute issue. That is why I am proud that over the last 15 years, the Co-op has raised over £20 million to fund water security programmes in our supply chains and beyond, changing the lives of over 2.5 million people."

Judith Everett, Executive Director of Purpose, Sustainability and Stakeholder at The Crown Estate said:

"Over the last week, COP27 has put the urgent need for action to address the twin crises facing nature and our climate in the spotlight. While the complexity of the challenge cannot be underestimated, the UK has shown through its creation of a world leading offshore wind sector that it is possible to accelerate green investment. With greater international collaboration and innovation around renewable energy, as well as protecting and enhancing the natural environment, we believe there is huge potential to create partnerships that can operate at scale to achieve a better future for people and the planet."

Rhian Kelly, Chief Sustainability Officer at National Grid, said:

"Reaching net zero is more important than ever. We must harness the momentum from COP27 to redouble efforts and go further, faster to limit global warming to 1.5C. In the months ahead, there is a significant opportunity for governments, regulators and businesses to work together and accelerate progress towards a clean and fair energy transition that will create a better future for everyone."

David Symons, UK Director of Sustainability at WSP, said:

"COP27 has reinforced the need for businesses to have credible net zero plans in place as well as governments, and the focus on loss and adaptation has put resilience to climate change front and centre. Further, with Egypt as host, it has highlighted the unique challenges that the African continent faces. Discussion will no doubt be had on whether all was achieved during the conference that was hoped for, but it's delivery that counts now: delivering fast emission cuts, delivering resilient infrastructure and delivering the growth opportunities from climate action."

Sarah Mukherjee MBE, CEO at IEMA, said:

"At the beginning of the COP27 talks we highlighted the catastrophic human risks associated with global warming. These risks still remain in place, despite some important developments at this year's COP27, including support for a loss and damage financing fund for developing nations, and new commitments on emissions reductions and renewable energy, while the significance of Brazil's return to the world stage as a climate leader cannot be overstated.

"However, much more needs to be done to support the Global South in adapting to the worst impacts of climate change, and to deliver the green skills and jobs necessary for a sustainable and low-carbon economy. IEMA is well placed to support the high-level measures agreed in Sharm El Sheikh, and will continue to make the case for a radical increase in green skills and knowledge across all sectors as we prepare for COP28 in the UAE next year."



