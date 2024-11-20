UK launches new Global Clean Power Alliance as COP29 talks edge forward

The UK officially launched the Global Clean Power Alliance at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro yesterday, fuelling hopes that a growing coalition of countries are willing to push for an ambitious new climate agreement at the COP29 Summit in Baku. Brazil, Australia, Barbados, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Morocco, Norway, Tanzania, and the African Union have committed to supporting the new alliance's first 'Mission', while the US and EU have been named as partners of the initiative. COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81% by 2035 Prime Minister Kei...