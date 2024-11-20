UK launches new Global Clean Power Alliance as COP29 talks edge forward

UPDATED: Countries join new push to tackle barriers to the clean energy transition, as Ministers at COP29 wait on fresh negotiating texts to be released overnight
The UK officially launched the Global Clean Power Alliance at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro yesterday, fuelling hopes that a growing coalition of countries are willing to push for an ambitious new climate agreement at the COP29 Summit in Baku. Brazil, Australia, Barbados, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Morocco, Norway, Tanzania, and the African Union have committed to supporting the new alliance's first 'Mission', while the US and EU have been named as partners of the initiative. COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81% by 2035 Prime Minister Kei...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes