Iain Pyle, who has headed up the UK and European equities team at abrdn since 2015 and manages the UK Equity High Income fund amongst other funds, has sector responsibility for energy and banks at the fund house.

He also has a background in energy; prior to joining the firm, Pyle was a vice president on the European oil and gas research team at Sanford Bernstein from 2007.

His view is that energy investment and ESG is a nuanced, rather than black and while, affair.

"I always kind of struggle to explain how I think because I am invested in energy and it does not screen as a good ESG candidate," he said.

"But it is always very important to me that a company's doing the right thing to protect their cash flows. They need to do the right thing to create value.

"So I think investing in renewable clean energy from my point of view as a long term investor, I definitely want to build a business which is going to extend the duration of our cash flow.

"But it's important companies do that in a way that gives you a high return on capital."

For Pyle, the best way to future-proof his funds is to invest in return-generating companies and push for change where they are currently behind on ESG from the inside as an active investor.

"[For that reason] I disagree with the divestment approach. You can change the world by owning something and pushing for change," he said.

"For me, it is much more effective to be able to speak to the BP chair and chief executive and have input into the strategy. Doing good by sitting on the sidelines, I do not do that kind of investment approach to ESG."

With the war in Ukraine focusing governments on the need for energy independence, the case for renewables has been strengthened. In yesterday's (17 November) Autumn Statement, the chancellor announced plans to make the UK more energy self-sufficient.

The government will make further investments into nuclear power generation, and add to its existing strong position in wind power generation. There was also a renewed commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 68% by 2030.

For Pyle, who exclusively manages UK funds, innovation is required to move forward Britain's renewable position.

He said: "That transition to renewable is happening but without building electricity storage, taking that wind and putting it in a big battery somewhere."

"That is where innovation is needed. To look at the really really big difficult problems, that is innovation kind of at its best."

Shifting to renewables requires a lot of infrastructure investment, and is not just building wind farms, he pointed out.

"Renewable energy does not necessarily mean just investing in specialist wind power. It can mean investing in the National Grid, for the need to build out the network in the UK.

"That then facilitates investment in sectors like utilities, metals and mining, because you need copper and those sorts of things to do the electric electrification, and suddenly you can see that transition."

The logical argument, said Pyle, is in favour of renewables and ESG-focused strategies.

"Essentially, we know the world is changing. It is changing in this direction. We need to be part of it. I am thinking well those are the long term calls that I am actually supporting."