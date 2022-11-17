'Deep recession amid policy headwinds': Industry reacts to £55bn fiscal squeeze

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt during his Autumn Statement speech in the House of Commons today (17 November) confirmed the UK is in recession.

The Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR) new UK GDP forecast for 2023 was updated to -1.4%, in a hefty downward revision from +1.8% previously.

Mike Owens, senior sales trader at Saxo UK, said in reaction to the Statement bond yields have moved higher and sterling sold-off.

However, he said the "broad take" is that both gilts and the pound have staged a meaningful recovery in the first few weeks of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government.

Autumn Statement 22: Hunt declares £55bn in tax rises and spending cuts as UK enters recession

"Today's announcement, which is fiscally prudent but nevertheless paints a bleak picture of the state of the UK economy, gives markets an excuse to take a little bit off the table," he added.

Share prices of energy companies like SSE, Centrica, National Grid and Drax slipped in early reaction to an extended windfall tax on the oil and gas sector and levy on electricity generators in the statement, but quickly bounced back.

The extension of the energy price guarantee for a further 12 months should be positive for utilities, Owens pointed out.

Share prices of UK banks are also gaining as the surcharge of profits over £100m is to be cut to 3% from 8% from April 2023 in an effort to offset the impact of the corporation tax rise.

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist, abrdn, said market reaction to today's announcements has been muted given much leaked prior to Hunt's speech, after the government "learnt the hard way the risks of shocking financial markets", referring to the chaotic impact of the previous Budget.

Autumn Statement 22: Markets remain calm following chancellor's speech

That does not, however, make the announcements any less economically painful, he noted. "The economy is heading for a deep recession, with tighter fiscal policy adding yet another headwind to growth."

With inflation at 11%, easier future fiscal policy to support growth is uncertain, he added, and instead he government's strategy appears to be tightening fiscal policy in the hope monetary policy will not have to tighten as much.

"With the consequence that interest rates will stay lower than they otherwise would have, and interest rate-sensitive parts of the economy, the housing sector in particular, is more protected than it would have been," he said.

The Chancellor also announced plans for the UK to become more energy independent, following the war in Ukraine and the subsequent increase in gas prices by limits to Russian gas.

Rachel Winter, partner at Killik & Co, said the war in Ukraine has made governments around the world aware they have been far too dependent on Russia for fossil fuels, and they are now aiming for a greater level of energy independence.

Autumn Statement 22: Hunt reveals three-pronged growth strategy

She said: "Today's Budget made it clear the UK is no exception. Further investments into nuclear power generation, combined with the UK's existing strong position in wind power generation, will help the UK to be more self-sufficient in terms of energy."

The Chancellor used his speech to make a renewed commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 68% by 2030, with reducing energy consumption key to realising climate ambitions and cutting future household costs.

Hunt set out a national ambition to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030, and announced an Energy Efficiency Taskforce.

Zubin Randeria, ESG Leader at PwC UK, said hitting emission reduction targets "will require collective action by every household and business in the country", and a key aspect of this highlighted in the Autumn Statement is reducing energy consumption from buildings and industry.

"The new taskforce can play an important role in moving us close to Net Zero but there should be no underestimating the scale of the challenge ahead," he said.

"It is encouraging then, that alongside direct support to counter steep energy prices, the government is aiming to introduce a range of cost-free and low-cost steps to reduce energy demand."

Autumn Statement 22: Government unveils £13.6bn package to support business rates payers

Today's Autumn Statement followed the ill-fated Mini Budget on 23 September that sent sterling and gilt prices plummeting, and cost then Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng their jobs.

Tim Bennett, head of education at Killik & Co, said today's announcement could not have been more different.

"The Truss/Kwarteng mini-Budget, which was aimed at stimulating growth, has been well and truly thrown to the wolves with this Autumn Statement," he said.

"Sunak and Hunt have put fiscal discipline front and centre with an announcement which combines an aggressive tax raid with spending cuts.

"It is an 'all on red' attempt to put the UK onto a post-pandemic path of prudence and living within its means but at the potential cost of a protracted recession."