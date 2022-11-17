OBR confirms UK recession and weakest public finances 'for many decades'

In its fresh forecast, published alongside the government's Autumn Statement today (17 November), the OBR unveiled the full impact of the government's various fiscal plans and the ongoing global supply chain and energy shortages.

The independent body said the UK had been pushed into a recession in Q3 2022, with the squeeze on real incomes, rise in interest rates and the fall in house prices all weighing on consumption. Combined with six months of the aforementioned macro issues and Russia's war in Ukraine, the country faces a sour economic outlook.

In his address to parliament, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt laid much of the blame for the high levels of inflation at the door of these global issues, which the OBR recognised as a factor.

In the report, it said these levels of inflation had "taken much of the wind out of the global economic recovery from the pandemic", adding the "financial pressures on governments that emerged from it with higher debt" are being increased as they are called upon to help households and businesses.

The OBR called the UK's reliance on imported energy "unambiguously bad for households", as this was a key driver of inflation currently.

But the forecaster predicted that inflation would "drop sharply" over the course of the next year, eventually being "dragged down to zero in the middle of the decade" once the weight of energy and food prices come off.

The OBR added inflation would return to the Bank of England's 2% target in 2027.

Additionally, it said "as is typical as the economy enters a recession", business investment was forecast to fall "by more than GDP over the next year", however it predicted it would recover "in the later years".

The economy is also set to shrink by 2%, according to the report, pushing unemployment up by 505,000 by the third quarter of 2024 as the recession progresses.

Addressing the fiscal elephant in the room, the OBR ran through all the major interactions it had had with the government since the Spring Statement, highlighting 18 key moments.

It said that since March, fiscal policy has been "characterised by a high degree of uncertainty".

In the report, it said the medium-term fiscal outlook had "materially worsened since March" due to a "weaker economy, higher interest rates and higher inflation".

The absence of an OBR report was a core issue of the previous fiscal statement, when former prime minister Liz Truss and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng issued their Mini Budget without one.

In this report, the OBR said it met with current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on 17 October to "discuss the latest economic and fiscal outlook", all on the same day that he announced a reversal of the majority of the tax cuts that had been announced in the prior Growth Plan.

Concerning Hunt's Autumn fiscal statement, it characterised it as a "medium-term tightening", with £19.3bn raised in 2025, increasing to £61.7bn in 2027.

Many of Hunt's policies focused on near-term measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The OBR said these were "largely financed by windfall taxes", with Hunt announcing a ten percentage point increase from 25% to 35% to the end of March, plus a new temporary 45% Electricity Generator Levy that will be applied on the extraordinary returns being made by electricity generators.

Additionally, the Autumn Statement lowers borrowing by progressively larger amounts, with £61.7bn (2.1% of GDP) saved in 2027-28.

The OBR said net tax rises accounted for half of this tightening (£31bn), with £19.4bn coming from cuts to departmental current spending and £11.8bn from cuts to departmental capital spending.

Commenting on Hunt's position, the OBR said he had "left himself comparatively little headroom against his proposed new fiscal targets relative to previous chancellors".

It said there were elevated risks surrounding this forecast because the main factors, higher energy prices and higher interest rates, had been so volatile already this year and remain "key sources of risk to the economic and fiscal outlook in the near and medium term".

The OBR added: "Prospects for both remain key sources of risk to the economic and fiscal outlook in the near and medium term".

Energy costs in particular were a big factor, as near-term volatility in them "principally affects the fiscal outlook directly" as it impacts overall spending.

Hunt committed to supporting households with rising energy costs in his statement, but given the UK's reliance on external sources, they can still be a key driver to inflation and ultimately "weaken or strengthen GDP growth".

Overall, although tax rises and spending cuts set out in the Autumn Statement have revised debt to 17.7% of GDP, the OBR said: "While we cannot be certain where the next shock might come from or how costly it might be, it is clear that our historically high debt stock and interest burden, alongside its historically short average maturity, leave the public finances more exposed than has been the case for many decades."