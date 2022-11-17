Autumn Statement 22: Hunt declares £55bn in tax rises and spending cuts as UK enters recession

'Stability, growth and public services'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Image:

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt declared £55bn in tax rises and cuts to public spending in his Autumn Statement today (17 November), aiming to stabilise the economy following a period of economic turmoil.

The chancellor said he aimed to prioritise "stability, growth and public services" in the statement, following news that inflation hit 11.1% in the UK last month.

He warned that "high inflation is the enemy of stability", stating that inflation was now predicted to average 9.1% this year and 7.1% in 2023.

He then confirmed the Office for Budget Responsibility had declared the UK is currently in recession, with GDP falling by 1.4% next year.

The chancellor then laid out his Autumn Statement, stating that a short term use of fiscal policy to support the economy was necessary, leading to recession being shallower and inflation reduced.

Hunt warned of a "substantial tax increase", though he said that tax as a percentage of GDP would only increase by 1%. Therefore, the top tax threshold of 45% would be reduced from £150,000 to £125,140.

Various taxes would also see their tax free allowance threshold frozen rather than rising with inflation, such as inheritance tax and national insurance.

Meanwhile, the windfall tax on oil and gas companies will increase from next year from 25% to 35%.

The chancellor also reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Glasgow agreement made at COP26 last year, targeting a 68% reduction in emissions by 2030.

However, he introduced measures to institute a 45% levy on electricity generators, while expanding road tax to electric vehicles from 2025.

Loosening fiscal rules, Hunt delayed the timeline on the proportion of debt to GDP falling from three years to five years, while no longer targeting current balance for public sector spending, instead stating that borrowing must be below 3% of GDP.

The new measures he introduced today will lead to debt to GDP falling from 97.6% to 97.3% between 2025 to 2028, according to the chancellor.

Hunt also reaffirmed the government's commitment to Bank of England independence, arguing that it had done an "outstanding job" and the country needed "fiscal and monetary policy to work together".

Turning to growth, Hunt highlighted three key areas to target: Energy, infrastructure and innovation.

To target these, he announced a nuclear power station at Sizewell C would be going ahead, while big infrastructure projects like Northern Rail and HS2 also continuing.

Meanwhile, he also announced planned changes to regulation in five growth industries of "digital, life sciences, green industries, financial services and advanced manufacturing".

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Nine key takeaways from Autumn Statement 22

Autumn Statement 22: Markets remain calm following chancellor's speech

More on UK

Office for Budget Responsibility reviews Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement
UK

OBR confirms UK recession and weakest public finances 'for many decades'

‘Business investment forecast to fall’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 November 2022 • 4 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
UK

Nine key takeaways from Autumn Statement 22

Dividend tax and CGT

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 November 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: HM Treasury, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces trio of growth objectives in Autumn Statement
UK

Autumn Statement 22: Hunt reveals three-pronged growth strategy

Energy, infrastructure and innovation

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 22 preview: What should markets expect?

15 November 2022 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement 22: 'Double whammy against investors' with hit on dividend and CGT allowances

17 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Paris overtakes London as Europe's most valuable stock market

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

Autumn Statement 22: Cost of living help set out for energy, pensions and wages

17 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

AXA IM poaches UK wholesale sales director from Bellevue

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

Nine key takeaways from Autumn Statement 22

17 November 2022 • 4 min read
17 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot