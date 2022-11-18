Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Investment Week was pleased to honour the winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022, in association with the AIC, at a special ceremony in London on 17 November.  

Now in their 24th year, the awards have a proud history of rewarding excellence in the investment trust and VCT sector, including commending managers making full use of the structure of these vehicles. 

The shortlists for the awards were constructed using scores provided by the AIC, using Morningstar data.  Investment companies needed a three-year track record to 30 June 2022 to be included in the main award categories.  

Within each sector, companies had their cumulative fair NAV returns calculated over three discrete periods in sterling terms. Returns over the 12 months to 30 June 2022 were given a 40% weighting, the 12 months to 30 June 2021 were given a 30% weighting, while the 12 months to 30 June 2020 accounted for 20% of the overall score. The final 10% weight was given to the full cumulative NAV return over the three years to 30 June 2022.    

These scores were added to give a single score out of 100, the highest of which were considered for the shortlists, with oversight from our judging panel.    

Winners were then chosen by our judging panel after heated debate during our judging sessions, where qualitative factors were also considered.    

The judging panel for the awards includes some of the UK's leading researchers and investors in investment companies. We were pleased to welcome several new judges this year.     

During the ceremony, we also honoured the winner of this year's Rising Star of the Year Award, which was presented to Daniel Lee of Asset Value Investors. Daniel has achieved a lot during his time in the industry, including  overcoming a number of obstacles as he helped launch and develop a Japanese trust, as well as build a team. He has built close relationships with company management in Japan over time and his work has also helped to promote the Japan investment trust sector. 

Finally, the winner of this year's Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry was awarded to Annabel Brodie-Smith, head of communications at the AIC. The judges wanted to honour Annabel for her work championing investment companies for 25 years during a period of huge change and disruption for the industry. She has had a very strong part to play in keeping investment trusts on the agenda and continues to push for change. For many, she has been the external face of the sector for over 25 years. 

For more information on the awards, visit the website here

All the winners    

UK All Companies      

Winner: Fidelity Special Values PLC

           

UK Income     

Winner: Law Debenture Corporation

Highly commended: The Merchants Trust

           

UK Smaller Companies         

Winner: Odyssean Investment Trust

           

Asia Pacific    

Winner: Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

           

Europe

Winner: Fidelity European Trust

           

Global

Winner: AVI Global Trust

Highly commended: F&C Investment Trust

           

Overseas Income       

Winner: JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust

Highly commended: Murray International Trust

           

Overseas Smaller Companies

Winner: The European Smaller Companies Trust

           

Global Emerging Markets     

Winner: BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust

           

Single Country           

Winner: Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

           

Flexible          

Winner: Caledonia Investments

           

Private Equity            

Winner: HgCapital Trust

Highly commended: Oakley Capital Investments

           

Debt   

Winner: BioPharma Credit plc

           

Property         

Winner: LXI REIT

           

Biotech and Healthcare        

Winner: Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

           

Commodities and Natural Resources           

Winner: CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income plc

           

Infrastructure

Winner: 3i Infrastructure plc

Highly commended: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

           

Environmental and Renewables      

Winner: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

           

Specialist       

Winner: Polar Capital Technology Trust

           

Best New Issue          

Winner:  Pantheon Infrastructure

           

VCT Generalist           

Winner: The Income & Growth VCT

           

VCT AIM Quoted       

Winner: Amati AIM VCT

           

Group of the Year     

Winner: J.P. Morgan Asset Management

           

Rising Star of the Year          

Winner: Daniel Lee, Asset Value Investors

           

Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Annabel Brodie-Smith, The AIC

