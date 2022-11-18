Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Now in their 24th year, the awards have a proud history of rewarding excellence in the investment trust and VCT sector, including commending managers making full use of the structure of these vehicles.

The shortlists for the awards were constructed using scores provided by the AIC, using Morningstar data. Investment companies needed a three-year track record to 30 June 2022 to be included in the main award categories.

Within each sector, companies had their cumulative fair NAV returns calculated over three discrete periods in sterling terms. Returns over the 12 months to 30 June 2022 were given a 40% weighting, the 12 months to 30 June 2021 were given a 30% weighting, while the 12 months to 30 June 2020 accounted for 20% of the overall score. The final 10% weight was given to the full cumulative NAV return over the three years to 30 June 2022.

These scores were added to give a single score out of 100, the highest of which were considered for the shortlists, with oversight from our judging panel.

Winners were then chosen by our judging panel after heated debate during our judging sessions, where qualitative factors were also considered.

The judging panel for the awards includes some of the UK's leading researchers and investors in investment companies. We were pleased to welcome several new judges this year.

During the ceremony, we also honoured the winner of this year's Rising Star of the Year Award, which was presented to Daniel Lee of Asset Value Investors. Daniel has achieved a lot during his time in the industry, including overcoming a number of obstacles as he helped launch and develop a Japanese trust, as well as build a team. He has built close relationships with company management in Japan over time and his work has also helped to promote the Japan investment trust sector.

Finally, the winner of this year's Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry was awarded to Annabel Brodie-Smith, head of communications at the AIC. The judges wanted to honour Annabel for her work championing investment companies for 25 years during a period of huge change and disruption for the industry. She has had a very strong part to play in keeping investment trusts on the agenda and continues to push for change. For many, she has been the external face of the sector for over 25 years.

All the winners

UK All Companies

Winner: Fidelity Special Values PLC

UK Income

Winner: Law Debenture Corporation

Highly commended: The Merchants Trust

UK Smaller Companies

Winner: Odyssean Investment Trust

Asia Pacific

Winner: Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Europe

Winner: Fidelity European Trust

Global

Winner: AVI Global Trust

Highly commended: F&C Investment Trust

Overseas Income

Winner: JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust

Highly commended: Murray International Trust

Overseas Smaller Companies

Winner: The European Smaller Companies Trust

Global Emerging Markets

Winner: BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust

Single Country

Winner: Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Flexible

Winner: Caledonia Investments

Private Equity

Winner: HgCapital Trust

Highly commended: Oakley Capital Investments

Debt

Winner: BioPharma Credit plc

Property

Winner: LXI REIT

Biotech and Healthcare

Winner: Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

Commodities and Natural Resources

Winner: CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income plc

Infrastructure

Winner: 3i Infrastructure plc

Highly commended: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Environmental and Renewables

Winner: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

Specialist

Winner: Polar Capital Technology Trust

Best New Issue

Winner: Pantheon Infrastructure

VCT Generalist

Winner: The Income & Growth VCT

VCT AIM Quoted

Winner: Amati AIM VCT

Group of the Year

Winner: J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Daniel Lee, Asset Value Investors

Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Annabel Brodie-Smith, The AIC