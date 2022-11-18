Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Investment Week was pleased to honour the winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022, in association with the AIC, at a special ceremony in London on 17 November.
Now in their 24th year, the awards have a proud history of rewarding excellence in the investment trust and VCT sector, including commending managers making full use of the structure of these vehicles.
The shortlists for the awards were constructed using scores provided by the AIC, using Morningstar data. Investment companies needed a three-year track record to 30 June 2022 to be included in the main award categories.
Within each sector, companies had their cumulative fair NAV returns calculated over three discrete periods in sterling terms. Returns over the 12 months to 30 June 2022 were given a 40% weighting, the 12 months to 30 June 2021 were given a 30% weighting, while the 12 months to 30 June 2020 accounted for 20% of the overall score. The final 10% weight was given to the full cumulative NAV return over the three years to 30 June 2022.
These scores were added to give a single score out of 100, the highest of which were considered for the shortlists, with oversight from our judging panel.
Winners were then chosen by our judging panel after heated debate during our judging sessions, where qualitative factors were also considered.
The judging panel for the awards includes some of the UK's leading researchers and investors in investment companies. We were pleased to welcome several new judges this year.
During the ceremony, we also honoured the winner of this year's Rising Star of the Year Award, which was presented to Daniel Lee of Asset Value Investors. Daniel has achieved a lot during his time in the industry, including overcoming a number of obstacles as he helped launch and develop a Japanese trust, as well as build a team. He has built close relationships with company management in Japan over time and his work has also helped to promote the Japan investment trust sector.
Finally, the winner of this year's Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry was awarded to Annabel Brodie-Smith, head of communications at the AIC. The judges wanted to honour Annabel for her work championing investment companies for 25 years during a period of huge change and disruption for the industry. She has had a very strong part to play in keeping investment trusts on the agenda and continues to push for change. For many, she has been the external face of the sector for over 25 years.
For more information on the awards, visit the website here.
All the winners
UK All Companies
Winner: Fidelity Special Values PLC
UK Income
Winner: Law Debenture Corporation
Highly commended: The Merchants Trust
UK Smaller Companies
Winner: Odyssean Investment Trust
Asia Pacific
Winner: Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
Europe
Winner: Fidelity European Trust
Global
Winner: AVI Global Trust
Highly commended: F&C Investment Trust
Overseas Income
Winner: JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust
Highly commended: Murray International Trust
Overseas Smaller Companies
Winner: The European Smaller Companies Trust
Global Emerging Markets
Winner: BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust
Single Country
Winner: Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust
Flexible
Winner: Caledonia Investments
Private Equity
Winner: HgCapital Trust
Highly commended: Oakley Capital Investments
Debt
Winner: BioPharma Credit plc
Property
Winner: LXI REIT
Biotech and Healthcare
Winner: Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust
Commodities and Natural Resources
Winner: CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income plc
Infrastructure
Winner: 3i Infrastructure plc
Highly commended: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust
Environmental and Renewables
Winner: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund
Specialist
Winner: Polar Capital Technology Trust
Best New Issue
Winner: Pantheon Infrastructure
VCT Generalist
Winner: The Income & Growth VCT
VCT AIM Quoted
Winner: Amati AIM VCT
Group of the Year
Winner: J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Rising Star of the Year
Winner: Daniel Lee, Asset Value Investors
Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
Annabel Brodie-Smith, The AIC