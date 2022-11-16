SPW poaches Omnis CEO to head ACD business

Dominic Sheridan joins

Prior to his role at Omnis, Dominic Sheridan held senior roles at PineBridge Investment Management, F&C Asset Management and Royal & Sun Alliance Asset Management.
Schroders Personal Wealth has appointed Dominic Sheridan as CEO of its authorised corporate director business.

Sheridan will be responsible for leading and developing the ACD, launched in December 2019.  

The ACD is responsible for the day-to-day governance of the SPW funds, ensuring they are managed in line with their objectives, strategy and principles.

He joins from Omnis Investments, where he was chief executive officer and established an asset management company with £10bn+ AUM and a discretionary fund management business. 

Ben Waterhouse joins Schroders Personal Wealth

Sheridan brings over 25 years' wealth and investment industry experience, including in fund governance, portfolio management, investment operations and change management.  

Mark Duckworth, CEO at Schroders Personal Wealth, said: "Our ACD represents an important part of our business and the continued development of this remains one of our key priorities.

"Dominic has a strong track record in fund governance and investment operations, and has the skillset to not only lead, but run and build our ACD business."

 Sheridan added he "looks forward to leading the ACD business through its next stage of growth and development".

