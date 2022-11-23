Register now for Investment Week's Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Now in its third year, SIF 2023 will be a must-attend event for fund selectors, wealth managers, financial advisers and pension professionals to help them navigate this fast-changing environment and ask the right questions to make better decisions.

The festival will host practical talks aimed at bringing delegates up to speed with the latest developments in areas including regulation, data, reporting, and skills.

In particular, we will be focusing on the impact of the FCA's new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment label proposals and what these could mean for consumers and firms.

As pressure intensifies on the investment industry to ‘walk the talk', SIF will continue to lead the discussion on how delegates can cut through the greenwash and hold the sector to account.

SIF 2022 - Watch the highlights video

In addition, SIF 2023 will take impactful engagement as a key theme. This will include exploring best practice in how asset managers engage with companies, advisers engage with clients on sustainable investing, and selectors and pension professionals engage with fund managers to drive positive change.

SIF will share valuable insights from investment companies that go the extra mile, demonstrate excellence, and use innovative solutions to push the boundaries of what sustainable investing can achieve.

Delegates can expect another line-up of inspiring keynote speakers, who will be challenging the industry to walk the talk on sustainable investing and sharing their insights on future trends.

Meanwhile, this flagship event will highlight the plethora of opportunities for investors across asset classes, including showcasing best in class sustainable investment funds and solutions as well as taking a closer look at new product launches in the space.

Delegates will have the opportunity to interact with expert speakers and build their network in the sustainable investment sector, as well as share best ideas with peers.

The full agenda will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the event and to register your place, go to the Sustainable Investment Festival homepage.