Flexible sector tops AIC sales charts for second quarter

It was also the most popular by net demand, according to data from ISS Financial Clarity compiled for the Association of Investment Companies.

Flexible investment accounted for 18% of purchases in the third quarter of 2022, widening the gap with the second-placed Global sector, which represented 10% of purchases.

In the second quarter, flexible took 17% and global 13%. Prior to that, the Global sector had been the most purchased sector for the previous five years (20 quarters).

The flexible investment sector includes ‘capital preservation' investment companies such as Capital Gearing, Personal Assets and Ruffer Investment Company.

It also houses RIT Capital Partners and Caledonia, which invests in both public and private markets and whose largest holding is Seven Investment Management.

Elsewhere, the private equity sector jumped in popularity in Q3, from 14th place to fifth by net demand.

This suggests bargain hunters may have been active in the market. Investment companies in the sector traded at an average discount of 33% during the quarter.

Year-to-date, 2022 has been a good year for investment company sales.

Purchases of investment companies on adviser platforms totalled £334m in the third quarter of the year, down 7% on the previous quarter but up 20% compared to the same quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021: £279m).

This was in contrast to the broader trend in purchases of all products on adviser platforms which fell 9% year-on-year, from £46bn in the third quarter of 2021 to £41.7bn in the most recent quarter.

Nick Britton, head of intermediary communications at the AIC, said: "In times of trouble, financial advisers and wealth managers are turning to flexible friends - those investment companies with the mandate to invest in a mix of different assets.

"However, there are also signs of bargain-hunting in deeply discounted sectors such as property, private equity and smaller companies, which are perceived by some as offering value. The Technology and Media sector ranked seventh by net demand in the quarter, its highest ranking since the early days of the Covid pandemic."

There were 2,094 firms buying investment companies in the third quarter of 2022, including 1,936 financial advice firms and 45 wealth managers. This was the highest total figure since Q3 2021.

The bulk of these purchases came through the Transact platform, which accounted for 58% of the purchases tracked by ISS Financial Clarity.

Other adviser platforms taking a share of investment company purchases included 7IM (11%), Ascentric (11%) and FundsNetwork (9%).