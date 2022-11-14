First Sentier Investors becomes certified B Corp

B Corp certified companies are assessed every three years on whether they continue to meet the rigorous, evolving standards.

B Corp certified companies are for-profit organisations that show evidence of a commitment to building a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Certification is bestowed by B Lab, a global standards body, which rates corporates on a series of criteria, across categories including governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

Companies require a minimum of 80 points in order to obtain certification. FSI achieved a score of 107.2.

The assessment process measures a company's social and environmental impact by analysing internal policies, partnerships and environmental outputs.

It also looks at social contributions, metrics used for tracking impact and methods employed to ensure that its impact is positive.

There are currently over 4000 Certified B Corporations in more than 70 countries and over 150 industries, according to B Lab.

FSI chief executive Mark Steinberg said the certification supports the firm's commitment to becoming a more responsible business, and "represents a commitment to meet the highest standards of social and environmental impact."

He added: "We recognise an increasing need to create a positive impact for all our stakeholders, including our clients, our employees and wider society, and we wanted a way to verify this impact. B Corp Certification provides us with this framework.

"The certification means we are now part of a community of companies with a shared goal to transform the communities in which we live and operate for the benefit of the people and our planet. "

