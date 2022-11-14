Quilter's chair Glyn Barker steps down

'Personal reasons'

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Quilter's chair Glyn Barker has stepped down from the company's board.

In a trading statement posted on the London Stock Exchange today (14 November), the group announced Barker was leaving the role due to "personal reasons".

Barker took on the role back in May as a non-executive director but stepped up to the role as chair on 7 September.

In the same statement, Quilter said Ruth Markland will continue as interim chair going forward,  a role she took on when Barker's predecessor Glyn Jones left the role at the last annual general meeting.

Tim Breedon will be the senior independent director.

Quilter CEO Paul Feeney steps down

Markland commented: "While we are disappointed by Glyn's decision, we very much understand his personal reasons for making it.

"We thank Glyn for his contribution to the board over the last several months and he leaves with our very best wishes."

Breedon echoed Markland's sentiments and thanked her for agreeing to continue overseeing the chair responsibilities.

Commenting on her new position, Markland said was "looking forward to continuing as chair of Quilter and thank my Board colleagues for their support and confidence".

"I have tremendous faith in Quilter and our management team, led by Steven and Mark, and look forward to delivering on our potential and achieving good outcomes for all stakeholders in the coming years," she added.

