Private assets investment company eyes LSE listing

Long Term Assets Limited

Kathleen Gallagher
Long Term Assets, run by Disruptive Capital GP Limited, will invest in infrastructure and other private assets
A Guernsey investment company, Long Term Assets Limited, has announced its intention to list on the specialist fund segment of the London Stock Exchange.

Long Term Assets, run by Disruptive Capital GP Limited, will invest in infrastructure, sustainable resources, private equity, real estate, private debt and other private market investments.

Michelle McGregor-Smith, chair of the board of the trust and former CEO and CIO of the British Airways Pension Scheme, commented: "Across its strategies for post-Covid recovery, post-Brexit ‘levelling up' and Net Zero, vast investment sits at the heart of this Government's vision for a British renaissance.

"Long Term Assets stands at the ready to help address the shortfall in capital required to realise Government's ambition to pool billions into a new generation of world-leading British infrastructure and businesses."

Octopus Investments launches £175m fundraise for Titan VCT

The company said it has "additional flexibility" to accept ‘in specie' subscriptions, in exchange for publicly traded shares or shares that can be converted into publicly traded shares.

In the stock exchange announcement, it commented this would be attractive to pension funds "looking for solutions to improve the liquidity of their assets following the recent turmoil in the LDI and gilts market".

The company said will be no initial public offer for the shares. Shares will be issued by LTA directly or through Shore Capital, its agent and bookrunner.

The initial portfolio is valued at about £160m. Following its listing, it plans to launch a 12-month placing programme aimed at long-term savers and pension funds.

Majedie Investment trust appoints new manager

It will charge a 0.55% management fee and have a 7-8% hurdle rate of return before a performance fee kicks in.

The portfolio will be managed by Edmund Truell, who has over 30 year investing in long-term private assets.

Details of the proposed admission of shares and any proposed issue of shares will be set out in full in a prospectus the company expects to publish in due course.

 

Kathleen Gallagher
