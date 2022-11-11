BoE to start selling £19bn emergency bond-buying holdings

The BoE said that market conditions made it appropriate to begin unwinding the emergency gilt purchases

The central bank attempted to avoid "fire sales" by pension funds following the sell-off sparked by the Mini Budget by purchasing £19.3bn worth of UK government bonds between 28 September and 14 October. This included £7.2bn in index-linked gilts and £12.1bn in long-dated conventional gilts.

At the time, the BoE insisted the intervention was a temporary measure to restore orderly market conditions, given that prolonged bond purchases would conflict with the steps officials were taking to fight inflation by raising interest rates.

Yields rise after chancellor replaced and BoE ends gilt market operations

On Thursday (10 November), the Bank said that market conditions made it appropriate to begin unwinding the emergency gilt purchases before the end of the year, and that it would "make gilts in the portfolio available to interested buyers" starting on 29 November.

The central bank said that the sales would be "designed in a demand-led way that is responsive to market conditions", instead of setting a pace target.

The BoE is pushing ahead with plans reduce the bond holdings of almost £850bn that had been amassed under its quantitative easing programmes.