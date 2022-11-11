BoE to start selling £19bn emergency bond-buying holdings

By end of November

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The BoE said that market conditions made it appropriate to begin unwinding the emergency gilt purchases
Image:

The BoE said that market conditions made it appropriate to begin unwinding the emergency gilt purchases

The Bank of England will start selling the assets it purchased during the emergency gilt-buying programme by the end of November.

The central bank attempted to avoid "fire sales" by pension funds following the sell-off sparked by the Mini Budget by purchasing £19.3bn worth of UK government bonds between 28 September and 14 October. This included £7.2bn in index-linked gilts and £12.1bn in long-dated conventional gilts.

At the time, the BoE insisted the intervention was a temporary measure to restore orderly market conditions, given that prolonged bond purchases would conflict with the steps officials were taking to fight inflation by raising interest rates. 

Yields rise after chancellor replaced and BoE ends gilt market operations

On Thursday (10 November), the Bank said that market conditions made it appropriate to begin unwinding the emergency gilt purchases before the end of the year, and that it would "make gilts in the portfolio available to interested buyers" starting on 29 November.

The central bank said that the sales would be "designed in a demand-led way that is responsive to market conditions", instead of setting a pace target. 

The BoE is pushing ahead with plans reduce the bond holdings of almost £850bn that had been amassed under its quantitative easing programmes.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

'Excessive' discounts offer PE trust buying opportunity despite short-term woes

UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q3

More on Bonds

The HGIF Global Emerging Markets Corporate Sustainable Bond fund will be an Article 9 fund
ESG

HSBC AM launches EM sustainable corporate bond fund

Article 9

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Time to buy bonds
Bonds

Industry Voice: Time to buy bonds

Aegon Asset Management’s strategic bond portfolio managers make the case for current valuations being an attractive entry point into global fixed income, against a tough but broadly priced-in market backdrop.

Alexander Pelteshki and Colin Finlayson, Fixed Income Investment Managers, Aegon Asset Management
clock 03 November 2022 • 5 min read
Gilts and index-linked gilts have fallen 26.4% and 36.2% respectively in the year to date.
Bonds

UK bonds see £1.3trn drop in value since start of 2022

Collidr research report

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 28 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act

10 November 2022 • 6 min read
02

Jeremy Hunt to outline £60bn in tax rises and spending cuts in Autumn Budget - reports

07 November 2022 • 1 min read
03

Relationship between FTSE boards and asset managers badly deteriorating

07 November 2022 • 2 min read
04

Hunt moves to U-turn Truss investment zones - reports

09 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

abrdn sales veteran Stuart McGlynn departs after 24 years

08 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

Majedie Investment trust appoints new manager

10 November 2022 • 2 min read
15 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

PA At Retirement Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot