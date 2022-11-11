UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q3

Driven by manufacturing

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
GDP fell over the quarter, following a 0.2% rise in April-June
GDP fell over the quarter, following a 0.2% rise in April-June

The UK economy shrank by 0.2% in the third quarter of the year, the latest figures by the Office for National Statistics show.

GDP fell over the quarter, following a 0.2% rise in April-June. In September alone, the economy contracted by 0.6%.

Growth was affected by the bank holiday for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, where some businesses closed or operated differently, the ONS said.

Although the quarterly figure came below economists' expectations, it still shows the UK economy is weakening amid rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: "With September showing a notable fall partly due to the effects of the additional bank holiday for the Queen's funeral, overall the economy shrank slightly in the third quarter."

"The quarterly fall was driven by manufacturing, which saw widespread declines across most industries. Services were flat overall, but consumer-facing industries fared badly, with a notable fall in retail," he added. 

Production output fell for the fifth consecutive quarter by 1.5% for the latest three months. This was driven by a 2.3% drop in manufacturing output, with all 13 sub-sectors contracting.

Services output fell 0.6% in September, coinciding with the state funeral, following growth of 0.1% in August and 0.5% in July.

