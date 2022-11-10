US inflation falls to lowest level since January

7.7% year-on-year

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 2 min read
The Fed's latest interest hike was of 0.75% in response to soaring prices, but investors are looking for a more modest increase at next month’s meeting.
US consumer price inflation unexpectedly fell in October to 7.7%, down from 8.2% in September and the lowest level since January.

The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released today (10 November), showed CPI rose 0.4% month on month, less than the anticipated 0.6% from economists. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.3% from the previous month.

"Inflation in the US has once again fallen, giving some momentum to the idea that the worst is now behind us," said Stuart Clark, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors. "The rate is lower than expectations and this will provide some relief to consumers and the wider market."

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management added the figures would receive an "equity market ovation".

However, shelter, food and gasoline all continued to increase. The Bureau said the index for shelter contributed to over half of the CPI increase. Clark said given the continued increases in theses areas, markets were not "completely out of the woods yet", a sentiment echoed by others within the industry.

Willem Sels, Global, CIO at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management, commented that while markets will positively receive the news, "one swallow does not make a spring, and we should not conclude from today's news that the inflation fight is over".  

Eyes on the Fed

Commentators added despite the current optimistic figures, the best that can be anticipated from the Federal Reserve is a downshift in pace.

"A 0.5% hike, rather than 0.75%, in December is clearly on the cards but, until we have had a run of these types of CPI reports, a pause is still some way out," said Shah.

Last week (2 Nov), the Federal Reserve raised rates by 0.75 percentage points to a target range of 3.75-4%.

Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management said that as inflation starts to moderate, he anticipates the central bank to raise rates to around 5% and then "potentially pause to assess the effect that their recent rapid monetary policy tightening is having on the economy".

Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab, added that it was important to remember monetary policy "typically acts with a lag".

"A lot of the tightening that has taken place still needs to feed through to the broader economy," he explained.

"While we have seen the impact of tighter monetary policy in some areas of the market, like housing, where activity has slowed - the full impact is yet to be felt by consumers during their day-to-day spending."

