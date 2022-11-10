AGM season: UK companies continue to face climate proposals

19 climate-specific resolutions

The average approval rating for a climate resolution submitted by management was 87%, however, shareholder submitted proposals saw just 12.2% support.
In the 2022 AGM season, companies within the FTSE 100 faced 19 climate-specific resolutions, significantly more than their continental Europe peers.

Research from DF King, part of Link Group, showed after the UK, France was the nation with most climate resolutions with 11 and Switzerland followed with three. Germany had just one shareholder attempt on the topic, which DF King called "misguided and somewhat unique", while other countries, including Belgium, saw companies avoid the issue completely.

The researcher said the numbers are likely explained by the "sectorial composition of the FTSE 100". Energy companies were most targeted for climate resolutions, followed by banks, real estate, commodities metals and mining, and investment management.

COP27: US debuts carbon markets plan as financial climate alliances face fresh criticism

Twenty-seven companies within the FTSE 100 were on the Investment Association's Public Register, which tracks shareholder dissent. Thirty-eight resolutions failed to receive the required 80% support and were withdrawn for inclusion. These resolutions are predominately around board elections and remuneration reports.

David Chase Lopes, EMEA managing director of DF King said: "Even more than in past years, those companies that know how to demonstrate to their stakeholders and their investors that they are aligned with their interests, accountable to them and striving to become more inclusive of their expectations all while maintaining sustainable profitability will best master the 2023 AGM season."

Bonus boon for sustainability: Tying ESG targets to exec pay is here to stay

Attendance at AGMs remained below the pre-pandemic rate in the UK. In 2020 there was a 75.9% attendance rate, which dropped to 74%. In 2022 it was 73.9%.

However, in comparison to other nations the UK's rate remains high, second only to France, which was 74.8%. Switzerland, Germany and Belgium range from 72.1% to 66.9%. All three countries have seen an increase from 2020 levels.

