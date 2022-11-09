The ETFs will track are the Bloomberg-MSCI Euro/USD Corporate SRI PAB indices.

These Xtrackers ETFs previously tracked the market for corporate bonds in Euro and US dollars with different maturities and focused on ESG. They will now track indices that meet the requirements for EU Paris Aligned Benchmarks, but an ESG-related exclusion criteria will also remain in place.

The ETFs will track the Bloomberg-MSCI Euro/USD Corporate SRI PAB indices, which target a 50% reduction in carbon emissions to an equivalent non-ESG market benchmark and a continuous reduction in carbon intensity of 7% per year.

DWS expands Xtrackers bond ETFs range

The benchmark index includes a semi-annual exclusion process based on bond issuer emissions, as well as the usual monthly balancing.

Simon Klein, global head of passive sales at DWS, said: "The addition of corporate bond indices aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement to our Xtrackers ETF range is an important step."

"This allows investors to build a portfolio across several asset classes that formulates concrete climate-oriented goals that are also documented," he added.