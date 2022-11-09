Former chancellor Darling: Government must set out credible path in Autumn Statement

"In my experience, the only popular tax is the one that somebody else is paying," Darling said at the Funds to Watch conference

Speaking at Investment Week's Funds to Watch Conference earlier this month, Darling said "there is quite a lot riding" on the statement on 17 November, which comes against a challenging global economic backdrop and after September's Mini Budget resulted in what he described as a "chaotic outcome".

The government has pushed back the publication date for its fiscal plan a number of times and has now upgraded it to an Autumn Statement, with chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying his top priority is "economic stability and restoring confidence that the UK is a country that pays its way".

Key objectives

Darling, who was chancellor from 2007-2010 during the Global Financial Crisis, said the government will want to set itself three objectives: providing help in relation to the cost of living; showing the direction of travel for this government; and setting out a credible path.

Hunt moves to U-turn Truss investment zones - reports

He said the government will have to do something about providing relief for people facing massive energy bills when the current provisions now end in six months' time, as well as anticipating help for individual households that may be needed if the UK goes into recession.

In terms of the second objective, Darling said the markets want to know about the direction of travel in relation to debt, for example, but voters will also want to know about the shape of this government, including how new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is different from his predecessors.

"What the government says about its tax and spending policies will illuminate how the government sees the shape of Britain," Darling said. "The figures they publish will be over five years so you can see what they are planning to spend very clearly, and what the impact might be."

Meanwhile, in terms of the third objective, the former chancellor said it is important for credibility that the Office for Budget Responsibility will provide its independent assessment alongside the statement, as the problem under the Truss regime was "trashing institutions comes at a cost".

"This has got to be credible because after everything that has happened over the last few months, you are not going to get another chance. They have got to set out a path that is credible, both politically and economically. Credibility is a very difficult thing to build up and you can lose it in a few minutes," Darling added.

Options for the government

In terms of options available to the government, Darling said these are "fairly narrow". In his view, if they want to raise money, they will return to the "old favourite of all chancellors" of failing to index allowances.

"It is a stealth tax. However, with high inflation, it becomes less stealthy, as you can see it in your take home pay fairly rapidly," he said. "But I think they will do it because they need to get money from somewhere. I do not think they will touch fuel and VAT as fuel is politically toxic, and of course VAT fuels inflation and also hits people's pockets very quickly.

"Corporation taxes are going up anyway, so I think they will return to the windfall taxes. In my experience, the only popular tax there is in this country is the one that somebody else is paying."

He said his guess is the burden of what the government is trying to do in terms of a sustainable debt pathway will fall on spending.

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from October?

"This will be very visible when they publish the figures in the Autumn Statement, so you can see exactly where the pain is going to occur and they will be backloaded," Darling added.

Darling said capital spending is the easiest thing to cut as people do not really notice it but the government has to be very careful about this if they want to rebuild or re-equip the UK for the next 20-30 years.

He stressed it is important for the government to consider growth as it finalises its plans and not go over the top when it frames the statement.

"It is very easy to move from a situation where you think you might be doing the right thing and getting debt down over a path that seems to be very rigid. But if the effect of that is to exacerbate a recession, or make things worse, it will take you a lot longer to recover from it," he said.

"What is important is the direction of travel but bear in mind that governments are there to do those things we cannot do as individuals. One of the things is to conduct the stewardship of the economy in such a way that we do get growth because, ultimately, that is the only way we are going to reduce our debt, make sure people are looked after and have the things they need. It is a long process, we are in a difficult period, but it is doable."

In terms of other problems he would like to see the government address, Darling highlighted acute labour shortages across the country.

"One of the problems is a lot of over-50s did not come back to work after the pandemic. I do worry about that, because I do not know many pension schemes that will let you pay in for 30 years and then will happily pay out for the next 30 years. People who have been encouraged to do drawdown need to think long and hard about what the results are going to be."

He said the government could allow more immigration to address labour shortfalls but acknowledged this is a contentious issue, adding a trade deal was desperately needed with the European Union.

LDI fallout

Meanwhile, responding to the liability-driven investment (LDI) crisis which hit UK pension schemes following the Mini Budget, Darling said it is imperative that regulators step up their efforts and consider where else in the system could cause huge problems when conditions go bad.

UK government committee 'calls for evidence' in LDI crisis

"If a recession goes on for a long time, it begins to expose things," he warned. "As a society we have lived off very cheap credit now for 15-20 years. I think that world is coming to an end so people are going to ask themselves: how do you fund things like pension funds? One of the answers is maybe you are going to have to put more into them.

"Even if this had never happened, people were very foolish to assume there is nothing out there that you should not be looking at. If you are being secured by something, you have got to ask yourself: what happens if one day it does not work anymore or they are starting to ask you for money? I think it is something we need to be constantly vigilant about. We said in 2008 it should not happen again, but here we are."