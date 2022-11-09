Hunt moves to U-turn Truss investment zones - reports

Autumn Statement next week

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Jeremy Hunt reportedly plans to axe Liz Truss' investment zones, Credit: HM Treasury
Jeremy Hunt reportedly plans to axe Liz Truss' investment zones, Credit: HM Treasury

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to backtrack on another Mini Budget policy by cancelling plans for lower tax investment zones in next week's Autumn Statement.

Initially reported by the Financial Times, it stated Whitehall sources close to levelling-up secretary Michael Gove claim he has been clamouring for the zones to be dropped, in favour of a revamped urban regeneration policy. 

Sources said the plans may not be scrapped entirely, but could be significantly scaled back.

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from October?

The investment zones were one of the few proposals in the former prime minister's Mini Budget that has not been U-turned on by the Sunak-Hunt team.

Liz Truss' proposal was to offer businesses tax cuts and reduced regulation in certain areas across the UK, as part of the Conservative's 'Levelling Up' campaign at driving growth and  investment in the country.

During Truss' term the Treasury calculated the investment zones could cost up to £12bn in lost tax, if a strict cap was not placed on the number, since they would subsidise economic activity that would happen anyway, the report said.

Hunt is expected to address the future of all lingering Mini Budget agenda's next week (17 November) when he lays out the government's full fiscal statement in the Autumn Statement.

 

 

Eve Maddock-Jones
Baillie Gifford suffers worst US returns of Biden presidency while thematic ETFs thrive

JPM Russian Securities confirms no capital raise even if sanctions lifted

