Throughout the three-year service period, WTW will provide atomos' clients with five existing UCITS funds along a spectrum of risk profiles.

It will also support the firm with Model Portfolio Solutions supported on retail investor platforms and discretionary portfolio fund management for high net-worth individuals, also supported on retail investor platforms.

According to the firm, this appointment will provide retail clients benefits usually afforded to institutional investors, such as access to fund managers not normally available to the wholesale sector, access to alternatives and private markets and integration of ESG considerations in investment strategies.

Haig Bathgate, head of investments at atomos, said: "The breadth of investment expertise available at WTW is beyond anything else available in the wealth management market and the company has a track record of driving down investment costs, helping enhance investor returns."

"The input we receive from WTW will help us achieve our ambition to become the first truly hybrid wealth manager, with access to intuitive digital apps, high quality investment solutions and personalised support and relationship from portfolio managers and financial planners."

Mark Calnan, head of investments for Europe at WTW, added: "Our brief is to improve performance over the long term, but to enable atomos to provide their clients with access to a broader, more diversified set of asset classes that adhere to strong principles of sustainable investing.

"Ultimately, we are here to help atomos generate the savings outcomes their clients need whilst improving the planet and society for future generations. Retail savers are fast appreciating that, if they invest in a thoughtful way, their savings can make a difference."