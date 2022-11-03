Quilter Cheviot hires trio of investment managers

Hannay, Wright and Rennie

Andrew Hannay, Rhea Wright and James Rennie have joined the firm.
Quilter Cheviot has hired a trio of investment managers, Andrew Hannay, Rhea Wright and James Rennie.

Hannay, who has joined the firm's Edinburgh office, has held senior investment roles at Cornelian Asset Managers - now part of Brooks Macdonald - and Speirs & Jeffrey, which was acquired by Rathbones in 2018.

Wright, who has previously held roles at RBC Wealth Management, has joined the firm's Jersey office.

Finally, Rennie has re-joined Quilter Cheviot, where he first began his career at in 2016 as a trainee investment manager, before moving to Rathbone Greenbank last year. He will be working in the firm's Birmingham office.

Andrew McGlone, chief executive of the firm, said: "We are pleased to bring a further three experienced investment managers to Quilter Cheviot and boost our presence across the UK and Channel Islands.

"The economic climate is driving demand for tailored investment portfolios and a personal service, and we want to make sure we are there for both current and prospective clients at what is such a challenging time for investors."

"Andrew, Rhea and James will also work closely with intermediaries including financial advisers whether that be via Quilter Private Client Advisers or from the open market."

