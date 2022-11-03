BlackRock is also extending the pool of eligible client assets that can participate in proxy voting

For the pilot, BlackRock is working with an unnamed ‘digital investor communications platform' in the UK to enable investors in select mutual funds to exercise choice in how their portion of eligible shareholder votes are cast - translating individual investor views into voting instructions.

To expand beyond this trial will take "the combined efforts of policymakers, regulators, fund boards, asset managers and other participants in the proxy voting system", according to the firm.

BlackRock is also extending the pool of eligible client assets that can participate in proxy voting, and expanding the range of voting guidelines from which clients can choose.

The aim is to actively engage more investors in the governance of companies their money is invested in.

Proxy voting allows shareholders to nominate someone else, in this case BlackRock, to vote on issues relating to the companies they hold shares in, such as the approval of executive pay plans and of proposed mergers and acquisitions.

Today's move builds on the fund house's ‘voting choice' programme, set up a year ago, where eligible clients - including public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds - can participate in the proxy voting process.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink wrote to the firm's clients and corporate CEOs today (3 November) about the decision.

In the letter he said: "We believe that choice can and should extend, not just to the strategies in which clients invest, but also to how clients engage in the governance of companies their money is ultimately invested in."

He went on: "It is an undeniable fact that technology is making it easier than ever for more people not only to access but also to play an active role in capital markets... Technology has the potential to transform corporate governance in ways that we cannot fully imagine."

In a statement, BlackRock added that voting choice can "transform" the relationship between asset owners and companies, and "enhance corporate governance by injecting important new voices into shareholder democracy".