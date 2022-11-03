'No big surprises' as Fed makes fourth 0.75% hike

The Fed has now raised rates six times this year, pushing interest rates up to 3.75% to 4%. Yesterday's decision was unanimous by the Fed committee.

Chair Jay Powell warned at a press conference that the central bank had "some ways to go" to tame persistently high inflation, noting that it had been falling far too slowly.

However, he also hinted that the central bank may pivot to a less aggressive tightening regime following the next meeting in December, stating: "That time is coming, and it may come as soon as the next meeting, or the one after that."

Volatility gripped the US markets following the hike, with the Dow Jones industrial average climbing before swinging 500 points lower.

While markets had expected the hike, the suggestion from Powell that further hikes were in store rattled the markets, leading to the Dow closing 1.5% down yesterday, while the S&P 500 shed 2.5% and the Nasdaq lost 3.3%.

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at abrdn, stated that there were "no big surprises" in the Fed's decision or signalling.

However, he pointed to the "new reference to monetary lags" as a sign that the Fed was aware that the full impacts of recent rate hikes were yet to be fully felt by the economy, heightening risk of overtightening and tipping the economy into recession.

The Fed said in its statement that when looking to future hikes, it will factor in "the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments".

"We continue to think that this balancing act will prove too difficult for the Fed to manage, and that this tightening cycle is very likely to end in a recession," concluded Bartholomew.

Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments, agreed that the monetary lags statement was significant, adding that this may mean "we are ever nearer to the end of this hiking cycle", though he said he expected another 1% of rises to come.

Hepworth said it was amazing that the markets had expected just two 0.5% hikes at the start of the year, adding "how wrong they can be", while also noting that this hike was "the most absolute tightening seen since 1980".

However, Ronald Temple, head of US equity at Lazard Asset Management, argued against Hepworth and Bartholomew, that the Fed's "acknowledgement that monetary policy acts with lags is not news" and that "investors should not get ahead of themselves".

He noted that there are still 1.86 open jobs per unemployed person in the US, double the ratio of 2019, and core inflation, driven by services, is running in excess of 6%.

"This is not an environment in which the Fed will pivot or signal a pivot. To do so would be malpractice, and the Fed knows that," he concluded.