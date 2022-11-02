M&G poaches Santander multi-asset chief

Based in London, Amato brings a 15-year track record across asset management and financial markets to the team.

Stefano Amato has joined M&G as a senior fund manager. He will co-manage the €1.1bn M&G (Lux) Income Allocation fund alongside Steven Andrew, to whom he will report.

Based in London, Amato brings a 15-year track record across asset management and financial markets to the team.

At Santander, he was head of multi-asset solutions and lead portfolio manager for global flagship institutional and total return mandates.

At M&G, Amato will contribute to asset allocation decisions for the M&G (Lux) Income Allocation fund and work with the team on investment ideas across multiple mandates, under the leadership of CIO Fabiana Fedeli.

Amato said it was "an honour to join such talent", adding he looks forward "to contributing my experience and skillset to M&G's continued success".

Launched in November 2013, the M&G fund is invested in a diversified range of asset classes across all major markets, using a valuation framework with a tactical assessment of behavioural factors.

M&G said it will also look at ways to invest more sustainably, with the involvement of Maria Municchi, deputy fund manager.

Commenting on the appointment, Andrew said: "Stefano brings with him a wealth of experience and investment insight which will contribute to the whole team's analysis and investment decision-making.

"His approach, like the multi asset team's, combines rigorous analysis of asset pricing and economic data with a deep understanding of the impact that investors' emotions have on their investment decisions."