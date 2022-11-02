M&G poaches Santander multi-asset chief

Stefano Amato joins

clock • 1 min read
Based in London, Amato brings a 15-year track record across asset management and financial markets to the team.
Image:

Based in London, Amato brings a 15-year track record across asset management and financial markets to the team.

M&G Investments has hired the former head of multi-asset at Santander Asset Management to grow its own multi-asset team.

Stefano Amato has joined M&G as a senior fund manager. He will co-manage the €1.1bn M&G (Lux) Income Allocation fund alongside Steven Andrew, to whom he will report.

Based in London, Amato brings a 15-year track record across asset management and financial markets to the team. 

Incoming M&G CEO staunchly refutes break-up possibility

At Santander, he was head of multi-asset solutions and lead portfolio manager for global flagship institutional and total return mandates.

At M&G, Amato will contribute to asset allocation decisions for the M&G (Lux) Income Allocation fund and work with the team on investment ideas across multiple mandates, under the leadership of CIO Fabiana Fedeli.

Amato said it was "an honour to join such talent", adding he looks forward "to contributing my experience and skillset to M&G's continued success".

Launched in November 2013, the M&G fund is invested in a diversified range of asset classes across all major markets, using a valuation framework with a tactical assessment of behavioural factors.

M&G said it will also look at ways to invest more sustainably, with the involvement of Maria Municchi, deputy fund manager.

M&G property portfolio appoints new manager

Commenting on the appointment, Andrew said: "Stefano brings with him a wealth of experience and investment insight which will contribute to the whole team's analysis and investment decision-making. 

"His approach, like the multi asset team's, combines rigorous analysis of asset pricing and economic data with a deep understanding of the impact that investors' emotions have on their investment decisions."

Related Topics

More on People moves

Andrew Hannay, Rhea Wright and James Rennie have joined the firm.
Wealth managers

Quilter Cheviot hires trio of investment managers

Hannay, Wright and Rennie

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 November 2022 • 1 min read
McAlevey took over as fund manager on 15 August
Fund management

BNP Paribas bond fund switches managers

James McAlevey

Laura Miller
clock 03 November 2022 • 1 min read
He joins HyperJar in his first corporate role since stepping down from Morgan Stanley senior management earlier this year.
People moves

Ex-Morgan Stanley CEO joins savings fintech

Former co-global head of fixed income

Laura Miller
clock 02 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Rishi Sunak to press ahead with 'intervention power' over financial regulators

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford dropped from ACE 40 list

02 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

GFANZ drops partnership with UN's Race to Zero

28 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry anticipates BoE to slow rate hikes and adopt cautious approach

28 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

Sunak planning £40bn windfall tax grab - reports

03 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

Odey closes $1bn of funds to new money

02 November 2022 • 1 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot