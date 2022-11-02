Ex-Morgan Stanley CEO joins savings fintech

Former co-global head of fixed income

He joins HyperJar in his first corporate role since stepping down from Morgan Stanley senior management earlier this year.
He joins HyperJar in his first corporate role since stepping down from Morgan Stanley senior management earlier this year.

Rob Rooney, former CEO of Morgan Stanley International, has joined HyperJar's board as director.

Rooney served at Morgan Stanley for 32 years and was a member of its firm-wide operating committee. He has previously held roles in the firm as co-global head of fixed income and most recently global head of technology, operations and firm resilience.

Capital Group looks to Morgan Stanley for new head of product development role

He joins HyperJar in his first corporate role since stepping down from Morgan Stanley senior management earlier this year.

HyperJar is a UK money-saving platform, which has amassed 400,000 users in the past two years, and is onboarding 5,000 new customers weekly, according to the company.

Rooney said: "HyperJar is unique, helping real people and real families to save, budget and spend their money the way they actually live, and inventing a whole new way for merchants to meet consumers at the ‘point of intent'.

"The HyperJar team and the tech they have developed is world class, and their mission to help people in a cost-of-living crisis is something I believe in."

Mat Megans, HyperJar founder and CEO, said: "Rob brings huge general corporate experience from his career at Morgan Stanley as well as highly specific expertise in financial services, technology, and how they interact.

"Rob's appointment forms an important part of our push to strengthen the senior team."

New platform to broaden wealth manager access to private markets

Rooney joins an eclectic mix of other senior hires for HyperJar.

These include Nicola Longfield, new chief commercial officer, previously from Deliveroo, PayPal, Nectar and Goldman Sachs, and Amabel Polglase, new chief marketing officer, previously from Zilch, Curve and Facebook.

