Investor warning for air polluting sector returns

Non-greenhouse gas air emissions is a topic currently flying under the radar in sustainability dialogues, but one set to attract international health body focus, it warned.

As the biggest emitters, shipping, steel, power generation and construction materials are the most exposed industries, the research found.

Over 90% of fast food emissions hidden in Scope 3

Poor air quality due to non-greenhouse gases caused by these industries is primarily a public health issue. As a result, policymakers are likely to take greater action to curb the negative societal and environmental outcomes associated with these contaminants.

This would lay on companies costs that had previously been levelled on society at large.

"Against this backdrop, investors need to be cognisant of the potential risk that air emissions pose to portfolio returns," the Morningstar research stated.

To avoid the ESG risks to returns of greater regulation on polluting sectors and companies, investors could adopt outright exclusion of the offenders from their portfolios.

Alternatively. Morningstar suggested investors create "economic moats" with their portfolio. It is a term popularised by renowned investor Warren Buffett, and refers to a business' ability to maintain advantages over its competitors in order to protect its long-term profits and market share.

Fashion on the wrong side of ESG

Examples of non-greenhouse gas exposed ‘moat' companies in the Morningstar research include BASF, Entergy, HeidelbergCement and Corteva Agriscience.

More than four million deaths annually and a range of other adverse health outcomes can be attributed to non-greenhouse gases, it found. In addition, these emissions also inflict damage upon natural and built environments.

Suggested policy responses to reduce non-greenhouse gases include putting a price on their emission, which could be calculated by looking at the human health damage costs.

Morningstar analysis found four key parameters dictate the variation in damage costs: population density, the persistence of a pollutant in the atmosphere, the health outcomes caused and the location-specific health care costs incurred.