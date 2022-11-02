Downing poaches Paget from Liontrust to join Simon Evan-Cook

Paget will join in January from Liontrust Asset Management, where he was formerly head of client investment strategy.

He held a similar role at Neptune prior to its acquisition by Liontrust in 2019. He has also held positions as an investment trust analyst at Kepler Partners, and is a former Financial Express journalist.

Simon Evan-Cook, head of Downing Fox Multi-Asset, said: "One of my guiding principles is to surround myself with people who are smarter than me. Alex is certainly that.

"He first impressed me over a decade ago, grilling me to within an inch of my life on how I managed funds of funds. He has since built up an impressive level of industry knowledge which, combined with his natural curiosity, will be invaluable to us as we grow our business."

Evan-Cook joined Downing in February 2022 and in April he was appointed by Johnston Financial as investment adviser to the VT Johnston Financial Multi Asset funds.

The £151m fund range, which was launched in 2020, consists of the £82m VT Johnston Financial Multi-Asset Cautious fund and the £69m VT Johnston Financial Multi-Asset Balanced fund.