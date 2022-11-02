GAM expands Japan equities team

He will also co-manage the GAM Japan equity fund and Japanese leaders strategies.

Takahashi, who brings 19 years financial industry experience, joined the firm on 1 November 2022 and is based at GAM's Tokyo office to be close to the Japanese market and clients.

Prior to joining GAM, he was senior analyst at Neuberger Berman, mainly covering the auto and capital goods sector. He was responsible for the portfolio management of several institutional funds and involved in engagement activities as part of his investment activities.

Takahashi also served as an investment director at Aberdeen Japan and an equity analyst at Fidelity Investments, where he was involved in the management of institutional equity funds and equity research.

GAM's Japanese equity team is led by Ernst Glanzmann, and also includes investment director Lukas Knueppel. It has been managing Japanese equities for more than 20 years.

David Dowsett, global head of investments at GAM, said: "I am convinced that with Goro on board, we can continue to build on the success of this investment strategy and offer a highly competent service to our clients."

Takahashi added: "I am thrilled to join GAM's Japanese equity team. The firm has a strong reputation for managing this asset class and I look forward to continuing to build it further. GAM has a broadly based international team, and I am excited to be part of it."