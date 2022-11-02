GAM expands Japan equities team

Joins from Neuberger Berman

clock • 1 min read
He will also co-manage the GAM Japan equity fund and Japanese leaders strategies.
Image:

He will also co-manage the GAM Japan equity fund and Japanese leaders strategies.

GAM Investments has bolstered its Japanese equities team with the hiring of Goro Takahashi as investment director.

He will also co-manage the GAM Japan equity fund and Japanese leaders strategies.

Takahashi, who brings 19 years financial industry experience, joined the firm on 1 November 2022 and is based at GAM's Tokyo office to be close to the Japanese market and clients.

Assets continue to shrink at GAM

Prior to joining GAM, he was senior analyst at Neuberger Berman, mainly covering the auto and capital goods sector. He was responsible for the portfolio management of several institutional funds and involved in engagement activities as part of his investment activities.

Takahashi also served as an investment director at Aberdeen Japan and an equity analyst at Fidelity Investments, where he was involved in the management of institutional equity funds and equity research. 

GAM's Japanese equity team is led by Ernst Glanzmann, and also includes investment director Lukas Knueppel. It has been managing Japanese equities for more than 20 years. 

GAM Investments poaches credit portfolio manager from J. Safra Sarasin

David Dowsett, global head of investments at GAM, said: "I am convinced that with Goro on board, we can continue to build on the success of this investment strategy and offer a highly competent service to our clients."

Takahashi added: "I am thrilled to join GAM's Japanese equity team. The firm has a strong reputation for managing this asset class and I look forward to continuing to build it further. GAM has a broadly based international team, and I am excited to be part of it."

Related Topics

More on People moves

Based in London, Amato brings a 15-year track record across asset management and financial markets to the team.
People moves

M&G poaches Santander multi-asset chief

Stefano Amato joins

Laura Miller
clock 02 November 2022 • 1 min read
He joins HyperJar in his first corporate role since stepping down from Morgan Stanley senior management earlier this year.
People moves

Ex-Morgan Stanley CEO joins savings fintech

Former co-global head of fixed income

Laura Miller
clock 02 November 2022 • 1 min read
Simon Evan-Cook, fund manager at Downing
People moves

Downing poaches Paget from Liontrust to join Simon Evan-Cook

Multi-asset team

Laura Miller
clock 02 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Rishi Sunak to press ahead with 'intervention power' over financial regulators

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford dropped from ACE 40 list

02 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

GFANZ drops partnership with UN's Race to Zero

28 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry anticipates BoE to slow rate hikes and adopt cautious approach

28 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

Industry Voice: Is your sustainable equity allocation appropriate for today's environment?

01 November 2022 • 8 min read
06

Odey closes $1bn of funds to new money

02 November 2022 • 1 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot