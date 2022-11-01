MSCI said that FE fundinfo’s “extensive” coverage of EET data will supplement its EU Sustainable Finance solutions.

The collaboration will give MSCI's ESG and Climate clients the ability to pair FE fundinfo's whole of market EET data with MSCI's ESG Fund Ratings dataset.

The EET is an industry template used by asset managers, asset owners and financial advisers to comply with various European regulations such as the SFDR, MiFID II and the Insurance Distribution Directive.

With ESG regulations fast evolving and the first deadline for SFDR's pre-contractual reports approaching, Philipp Portmann, head of business development and strategy at FE fundinfo, said that the need for quality whole of market ESG-related data is "critical".

"There is a long way to go before standardised disclosures and integrating sustainability factors at an entity, service and product level are the norm for the industry," he said.

"However this agreement sets a great example of how the coming together of market participants can bring about greater investor transparency through the democratisation of data, easing accessibility and streamlining distribution."

Eric Moen, head of ESG and climate at MSCI, said that FE fundinfo's "extensive" coverage of EET data will supplement its EU Sustainable Finance solutions, enabling investors to address their disclosure requirements and "make better informed decisions" as they build portfolios.