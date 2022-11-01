Pridham Report: Continued outflows drive shake-up in net fund sales ranking

The continued outflows caused a shakeup in the lower parts of the table

BlackRock continues to stay strong as the UK's largest asset manager, attracting the highest level of gross fund sales for another quarter in a row, while Fidelity remained at the top of the net sales chart. However, both saw their lead in first place significantly shrink.

BlackRock's gross sales fell from £9bn to just £5.8bn between quarters, while Fidelity's net sales halved from £1bn to £512m.

Legal & General Investment Management moved up in both gross and net sales to the number two spot in both, overtaking Fidelity and HSBC Asset Management respectively.

This was largely due to seeing less of a decline than its competitors, such as seeing net retail sales decline from £543m to £487m, compared to HSBC AM experiencing a decline from £801m to £384m.

UK business confidence falls to 19-month low in Mini Budget aftermath

Meanwhile, the continued outflows caused a shake-up in the lower parts of the table, especially in net sales, as Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown, Alliance Bernstein and Orbis Investments were all new arrivals to the chart.

Furthermore, last quarter's newcomers Allianz Global Investors and EdenTree both retained positions in the top ten table, while also seeing a shift towards fixed income, as they both listed bond funds among their top sellers.

While equity funds as a whole saw a sharp drop, the return of value saw strong sales for funds such as the Schroder Income fund and Jupiter Global Value Equity fund.

New entrants to the gross sales chart included Columbia Threadneedle, following the firm's rebranding on BMO GAM's funds. The combined flows saw the group enter tenth position in gross sales, with the CT UK Equity Income fund proving its best-selling offering.

The gross sales table also saw new entry from last quarter Jupiter move from ninth to sixth, while Baillie Gifford fell out of the top ten.

Co-editor of the report Anna Pridham said: "Gross sales show the true picture of which groups are attracting new business in difficult market conditions. Fund managers with a strong brand and diverse product line-up continue to see inflows from retail savers that are focused on the long term."