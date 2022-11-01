Pridham Report: Continued outflows drive shake-up in net fund sales ranking

New entries of Orbis and Rathbones

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The continued outflows caused a shakeup in the lower parts of the table
Image:

The continued outflows caused a shakeup in the lower parts of the table

Investor pessimism continued to grow throughout Q3, causing funds to see significant outflows and a shakeup in the ranking of retail sales, according to the quarterly Pridham Report.

BlackRock continues to stay strong as the UK's largest asset manager, attracting the highest level of gross fund sales for another quarter in a row, while Fidelity remained at the top of the net sales chart. However, both saw their lead in first place significantly shrink.

BlackRock's gross sales fell from £9bn to just £5.8bn between quarters, while Fidelity's net sales halved from £1bn to £512m.

Legal & General Investment Management moved up in both gross and net sales to the number two spot in both, overtaking Fidelity and HSBC Asset Management respectively.

This was largely due to seeing less of a decline than its competitors, such as seeing net retail sales decline from £543m to £487m, compared to HSBC AM experiencing a decline from £801m to £384m.

UK business confidence falls to 19-month low in Mini Budget aftermath

Meanwhile, the continued outflows caused a shake-up in the lower parts of the table, especially in net sales, as Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown, Alliance Bernstein and Orbis Investments were all new arrivals to the chart.

Furthermore, last quarter's newcomers Allianz Global Investors and EdenTree both retained positions in the top ten table, while also seeing a shift towards fixed income, as they both listed bond funds among their top sellers.

While equity funds as a whole saw a sharp drop, the return of value saw strong sales for funds such as the Schroder Income fund and Jupiter Global Value Equity fund.

New entrants to the gross sales chart included Columbia Threadneedle, following the firm's rebranding on BMO GAM's funds. The combined flows saw the group enter tenth position in gross sales, with the CT UK Equity Income fund proving its best-selling offering.

The gross sales table also saw new entry from last quarter Jupiter move from ninth to sixth, while Baillie Gifford fell out of the top ten.

Co-editor of the report Anna Pridham said: "Gross sales show the true picture of which groups are attracting new business in difficult market conditions. Fund managers with a strong brand and diverse product line-up continue to see inflows from retail savers that are focused on the long term."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Franklin Templeton completes acquisition of BNY Mellon's Alcentra

MGIM makes two business development consultant hires

More on UK

Boring Money’s CEO, Holly Mackay, said the figures reveal the extent of investor concern
Funds

Boring Money: Fund investor trading activity plummets as pessimism grows

Fund investor tracker

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
Results also showed that inflation searches continued to decline despite dominating news headlines.
Funds

Capital accumulation 'dominating' adviser investment interest

Square Mile Academy of Funds

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 18 October 2022 • 2 min read
Despite rising yields, some GBP bond sectors saw inflows.
UK

Morningstar: UK open-ended funds suffer largest outflows in over a decade

UK fund flows in September

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 11 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Rishi Sunak to press ahead with 'intervention power' over financial regulators

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

GFANZ drops partnership with UN's Race to Zero

28 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: How can gold be integrated into sustainable portfolios?

27 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Industry Voice Webinar: Kempen Sustainable Equity Team to discuss 'Why Quality + Sustainability will define the winners in the long-run'

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry anticipates BoE to slow rate hikes and adopt cautious approach

28 October 2022 • 4 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot