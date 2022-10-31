Fidelity sheds carbon cutting fund name

Previously Reduced Carbon Bond fund

A spokesperson for Fidelity said the change is to “better reflect the underlying strategy”
Fidelity has changed the name of one of its sustainable funds, shedding its ‘reduced carbon’ label.

The €65m SICAV Fidelity Funds Sustainable Reduced Carbon Bond fund is now the Fidelity Funds Sustainable Climate Bond fund.

A spokesperson for Fidelity said the change is to "better reflect the underlying strategy", and there will be "no changes to the investment process" to the fund.

The fund has a global focused, with two, five, and ten year Treasuries in its top five holdings. Its main corporate bond holdings are Autodesk, Morgan Stanley, Credit Agricole London Branch, Goldman Sachs Group and Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Fidelity International poaches abrdn sustainability fund manager

The spokesperson added the move "has been in motion for a while", and there is "no connection" to the recent Financial Conduct Authority announcement about tighter regulation of environmental, social and governance-focused funds.

In a bid to clamp down on greenwashing, on 25 October the FCA announced a package of new measures including investment product sustainability labels and restrictions on how terms like ‘ESG', ‘green' or ‘sustainable' can be used.

