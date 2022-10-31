The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Green, Social, Sustainability Bond indices are in addition to Bloomberg's range of fixed income indices, which all focus on the environment, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Sustainable debt is growing fast, with global sustainable debt issuance surpassing $1trn year to date, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF.

The indices use the Bloomberg Global Aggregate index, and the Bloomberg Sustainable Finance Group's green, social and sustainability bond indicators.

They also use fields that show alignment with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond, Social Bond and Sustainability Bond Principles and Guidelines.

All use datasets from Bloomberg's ESG data team.

Bloomberg Terminal clients will also benefit from transparency into underlying bond documentation.

This includes use of proceeds allocation to the eligible project categories and subcategories, as well as alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For fund managers this offers more seamless integration across portfolio management workflows, including for performance and attribution.

The indices can be customised to meet specific individual investor needs using additional fields such as specific exclusions, regulatory ‘aware' fields, such as SFDR and EU Taxonomy inputs, and even sector specific weightings, among others.

A new ‘Sustainable Index Eligibility Indicator' field enables Bloomberg Terminal clients to analyse those securities which are currently included in the index, as well as those facing potential exclusion.

Eligible instruments, ranging across corporates, sovereign, supranational and agency bonds (SSAs), municipals and structured products, are individually researched and maintained by a dedicated Bloomberg fixed income and ESG data team.

This is to ensure securities are reviewed and appropriately tagged quickly, using Bloomberg's extensive data gathering and processing technologies.

All securities are further reviewed to ensure ongoing reporting is confirmed through the filing of impact and allocation reports by the issuer.

Jonathan Gardiner, sustainable indices product manager of Bloomberg Indices, said: "We endeavour to capture both short and long-term market trends with our sustainable index offerings.

"Building off Bloomberg‘s flagship Global Aggregate index, our new Global Aggregate Green, Social & Sustainability Bond Indices incorporate the research of Bloomberg's ESG and fixed income data teams to deliver a diverse set of indices to meet the varied needs of the investment community exploring this growing market."

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Green, Social, Sustainability Bond Indices comprise 24 new indices including, but not limited to: Bloomberg Global Aggregate Green Social Sustainability Bond index, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Green Bond index, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Social Bond index, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Sustainability Bond index, Bloomberg Aggregate EUR Green Social Sustainability Bond index and Bloomberg Aggregate USD Green Social Sustainability Bond index.

The indices are now available for benchmarking, asset allocation and product creation purposes.

Recently, Bloomberg introduced the Bloomberg U.S. Municipal Impact index to track Green, Social, and Sustainability Municipal Bonds, and the Bloomberg Climate Indices including EU Paris-Aligned Benchmarks.