VanEck launches new circular economy ETF

Listed on the London Stock Exchange today (26 October), the VanEck Circular Economy UCITS ETF provides access to companies that contribute to the development of resource-efficient materials, production and distribution solutions.

Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe, said: "Our planet's resources are becoming increasingly stretched and the world is struggling with the waste generated by single-use products."

"The VanEck Circular Economy ETF provides access to companies that effectively contribute to recycling or other forms of resource efficiency."

The newly-launched ETF, which has an annual total expense ratio of 0.4%, follows the MVIS Global Circular Economy ESG ETF, which tracks the performance of companies contributing to the circular economy.

According to VanEck, these can be companies that offer products and services for water purification and treatment, energy production from waste and biofuels, waste management and metal recycling services, and from products made from recycled materials or from services related to recycling and product reuse.

Rozemuller added: "By offering this ETF, we are responding to the current high level of interest in issues related to sustainable production and the environmental impact of our consumption."

The ETF aims to exclude companies that have committed serious violations of social norms, companies that generate sales from controversial weapons or that exceed certain thresholds for their sales from various sectors, such as civilian firearms or tobacco.