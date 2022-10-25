US consumer confidence returns to downward slide

Concerns about inflation, which had been receding since July, returned again

The Conference Board's monthly survey showed that the consumer confidence index fell to 102.5, down from 107.8 in September and below expectations of 105.9.

Most notably was a growth in concerns about inflation, which had been receding since July, driven by fears of gasoline and food price increases.

The most recent inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that while inflation in energy prices continued to decline, ‘core inflation' in goods such as food and shelter was continuing to stay persistently high.

The present situation index of consumer confidence saw the largest drop of the survey's indices, falling from 150.2 in September to 138.9 this month, which is the lowest it has been since April 2021.

Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, noted that the present situation index falling sharply suggested that economic growth had begun to slow further in the start of this quarter.

Expectations of consumer confidence showed even worse results, dropping from 79.5 last month to 78.1 in October.

Franco explained that the expectations index was "lingering below a reading of 80, a level associated with recession", suggesting recession risks continue to grow.

While the US has not entered a recession, which is defined by the National Board of Economic Research, it has seen two quarters of negative GDP growth, which is used as a definition of a recession in many countries.

"Looking ahead, inflationary pressures will continue to pose strong headwinds to consumer confidence and spending, which could result in a challenging holiday season for retailers," Franco added.

Despite a growth in negative sentiment, buying plans for large items like cars, houses and major applications all rose, though holiday intentions shrank.

Meanwhile, signs that the job market was beginning to cool have also started to emerge, with the survey reporting that only 45.2% of respondents said jobs were "plentiful", the lowest since April 2021.