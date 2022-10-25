FCA: SDR 'very different' regime to SFDR

The SFDR was introduced by the European Commission in March 2021 and imposes mandatory ESG disclosure obligations on asset managers. The key requirements of the disclosures are that firms adopt one of three different product categorisations; Article 6, Article 8 or Article 9.

The main differentiator with SDR is that it is a labelling regime, not a disclosure regime, the FCA has said. If products do not meet the qualifying criteria under the FCA's proposals, they will not be able to use any of the regulator's sustainable investment labels.

These labels are: sustainable focus, sustainable improvers and sustainable impact.

Furthermore, while the SDR will require similar types of documents to the SFDR (pre-contractual, website disclosures and periodic disclosures), the FCA is "not proposing to mandate a template at this early stage". The SDR will also require "more granular information", in particular relating to investment policy and strategy.

FCA unveils SDR investment labels

However, the SDR will not adopt aspects of the SFDR such as the ‘do no significant harm' principle (DNSH), which it deems "too restrictive at this stage" or taxonomy-alignment, which the UK watchdog said it will consider once it has been developed in the UK. The FCA added that it will consider "introducing a baseline of sustainability metrics that all products will be required to disclose in line with the development of ISSB standards" in place of the SFDR's Principal Adverse Impacts (PAI).

The FCA's director of ESG Sacha Sadan told Sustainable Investment: "We were very confident that we did not want to do things like Articles 6, 8 and 9; the marketing people will want to have Article 9, because that will sell more…So we are not calling one label better than another.

"That is really important. We have made sure that they are absolutely the same. They are just different in terms of what people can want, but they have got the same ranking. That is important because if consumers had the choice between platinum, gold and silver, everyone would want to go for platinum, but that might not be the right thing for certain consumers."

Sadan added: "Will every Article 8 fund get in? It will not. I do not think that will surprise people, but they will realise that means more work. But we will give people time and we will convene roundtables to explain how to do it.

"Other regimes are looking at what we are doing. We have listened to what they have done, and I think other regimes will take some of this on board as well when they are doing their work. We want to help other regulators.

"The more we can make this all standard it will make it easier for global asset managers but also consumers who want to buy things in more than one region."