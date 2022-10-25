Tellsons Investors launches standalone strategies from Endeavour fund

The range will include Targeted Absolute Return, Flexible Allocation and Income Distribution funds
Tellsons Investors has launched new extensions of the firm’s multi-asset Endeavour fund, Investment Week has learned.

The investment themes of the firm's Endeavour fund, which launched in January 2014, will now also sit as standalone strategies.

A new range including Targeted Absolute Return, Flexible Allocation and Income Distribution funds will be offered, headed by Joe Bunting and Christoph Weidebach, co-founders and managing partners of Tellsons.

A spokesperson for Tellsons told Investment Week that the firm believes creating the range will "enable each of the strategies to more naturally perform to risk-targeted mandates".

Nuveen repositions infrastructure fund towards decarbonisation

Meanwhile, the firm also said that it had promoted Ludo Mori to managing partner, meaning he will take on investment operations across the firm's funds. Cranley Macfarlane, who joined Tellsons from JM Finn at the onset of the pandemic, will be leaving the firm.

The fees for the new funds for the advisory market will the same as those of the existing Endeavour fund, with Retail A share class at 0.75% annual management charge and 0.9% ongoing charges figure capped.

The SP share classes for pensions, charities and intermediaries will be at 0.4% annual management charge and 0.55% ongoing charges figure capped.

"From Targeted Absolute Return through to Flexible Allocation and Income Distribution, the range will give existing advisory clients the multiple entry points to the strategy they can utilise across the full breadth of their client investment profiles," say Bunting and Weidebach.

