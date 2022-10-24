UK government committee 'calls for evidence' in LDI crisis

In a notice released today (24 October), the committee recalled the events of the past few weeks that had triggered a liquidity issue among pension funds.

Defined Benefit pension funds typically hold a high level of government bonds, with LDIs often used to hedge off the risk associated with gilt yield movements.

In the market turmoil after the Mini Budget, the yield on government debt exceeded 4%, which meant many funds risked being unable to meet immediate liquidity demands, to the point that the Bank of England was forced to intervene.

On 28 September, the central bank began a temporary programme of purchasing of long-dated gilts to the tune of £65bn in total.

Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor, financial stability at the Bank of England, told the Treasury Committee last week that the calls pension funds had to meet for their liability-driven investment portfolios in the wake of last month's Mini Budget represented a "full scale liquidation event".

In the aforementioned notice, the committee said it is conducting a "short inquiry" on the lessons to be learned from this experience, focusing on the impact of the recent volatility in gilt yields on DB schemes with LDI strategies and their regulation and governance.

It said it was "keen to receive written evidence from those with expertise, experience or an interest in DB pensions with LDI strategies" and focused on six main areas.

One, the true impact on DB schemes of the rise in gilt yields in late September and early October. Second, the impact on pension savers, whether in DB or Defined Contribution pension arrangements.

Given its responsibility for regulating workplace pensions, another area was whether the Pensions Regulator had taken the right approach to regulating the use of LDI and had the right monitoring arrangements. It also looked into whether DB schemes had adequate governance arrangements in place.

Penultimately, it asked whether LDI is still essentially "fit for purpose" to be used by DB schemes or whether changes are necessary and assessed if this experience suggests other policy or governance changes are needed.

The deadline to provide evidence is 15 October 2022, but the committee added it planned to follow up with a new enquiry in 2023, which would examine DB schemes more widely, at which point a separate call for evidence would be made.

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said pension funds had been "caught in the crossfire of the recent crisis" that eventually led to emergency action from the Bank of England.

He said while the was "clearly a significant cashflow issue facing these LDI strategies" but said the "reports of pension funds facing ‘insolvency' were at best hyperbole and at worst downright scaremongering".

Selby added: "As the committee digs into what went wrong with LDI funds, it is important consideration is given to the confusing and potentially damaging headlines millions of savers and retirees saw as a result."

A very real consequence of this volatility and messaging heightened people's fears about losing the entirety of their pensions, Selby said.

"This was simply not the case. Even DB scheme members' pensions would only have been threatened if the sponsoring employer's solvency was threatened, and nobody was arguing this would happen."

As the dust settles on the aftermath of the Mini Budget, Selby said it was "crucial" for the committee to evaluate the role of those involved in the breaking down the complex information to "savers, including officials, pundits and journalists" so that events are not overexaggerated.

"The central problem with LDI might have been inadequate preparation for a world of rapidly rising gilt yields, but the way those problems were communicated to the wider public caused untold damage to people's perceptions of pensions," he concluded.