In the latest instalment of its Market Insights series, the EFAMA analysed the ESG ratings provided by Morningstar Direct and Refinitiv for Article 8 and 9 funds and found that although there was a positive correlation, "it is quite small" and investors should use the ratings "with caution".

EFAMA said this study was motivated by the rapid development of the ESG ratings market against the backdrop of a growing demand for Article 8 and 9 funds from investors.

In the research, EFAMA analysed and compared the ESG ratings from Refinitiv and Morningstar Article 8 and 9 funds and evaluated them for a positive correlation, which assesses whether a ‘good' ESG score from one data provider translates to the other.

Both firms offer ESG ratings that are based on different metrics and objectives.

SIF 2022: Article 9 fund flows hold up in 2022 unlike Article 8

Refinitiv's are used to measure a company's or fund's ESG performance across ten main themes based on verifiable, reported data in the public domain.

Morningstar's scoring framework is focused on ESG risk and how that is managed at a fund level relative to its peer group, as defined by Morningstar's Global Category. It is grounded in bottom-up assessments of the portfolios underlying holdings and the methodologies for measuring both corporate and sovereign risk.

Essentially, Refinitiv scores are designed to measure a fund's ESG characteristics, commitment and effectiveness, whereas Morningstar ratings are considered a measure of the financially material ESG risks in a fund when compared with similar funds, EFAMA said.

Considering the differences, EFANA said it wanted to explore whether there is convergence between these two measures of ESG performance, and whether funds with high Refinitiv ESG scores tend to have low ESG risk exposure according to Morningstar.

Mapping 1,500 funds, the association found that Refinitiv-based average scores tend to rise when a Morningstar rating also increases.

Thirteen Article 9 funds hold fast fashion brands under government investigation

"There is positive correlation," EFAMA said. "However, that correlation appears to be quite small, as there are many funds with a very low Refinitiv score that have a high Morningstar score, and vice versa."

The group said: "This finding implies that ratings should be used with caution, as a ‘good' score/rating given by one organisation does not necessarily mean a similarly good rating by another organisation."

EFAMA said that this was "not too surprising" since both agencies ratings were based on different proprietary ESG assessment "and the ESG ratings bear little relationship with the SFRD classification".

They pointed out that the SFDR guidelines themselves "leave some room for variety of approaches" when it comes to classifying Article 8 and 9 funds.

Vera Jotanovic, senior economist at EFAMA, added that as a result, "these ESG measures should not be relied upon in isolation when advising retail investors".

Recommendations

On the back of this conclusion, EFAMA made five policy recommendations "to help ensure that the market for ESG ratings functions well in the future".

The first recommendation was although Article 9 funds are increasingly popular with clients, EFAMA said advisers should not necessarily offer just these options when clients express a strong preference to ESG, because a fund with that label is not "automatically appropriate".

Instead of using "shortcuts like going for a fund with a high rating", they said advisers should aim to understand what a fund is really trying to achieve and not use information such as ESG ratings in isolation.

This was the second recommendation, as EFAMA said it is important to make sure a fund is aligned with a client's ESG goals, in the same way it is important to make sure any portfolio matches with an investor's investment criteria.

The third recommendation was to develop a regulatory framework based on transparency, considering EU versus non-EU providers and conflicts of interest, to make ratings comparable between providers.

More than 1,500 Article 9 funds at risk of losing status

Bernard Delbecque, senior director for economics and research at EFAMA, explained: "The benefit of transparency in the methodology used by ESG ratings providers is that advisers and distributors should be able to rely on the providers whose measures most closely align with the investor's ESG preferences."

EFAMA recognised that despite the flaws ESG ratings did help investors assets sustainability scores and said it was "essential to ensure a competitive market for ESG ratings, that does not allow a small number of providers to set excessively high fees for their services".

Finally, was the implementation of a voluntary code of conduct, which EFAMA said would "hopefully be quicker" to set up and could help the European Commission correctly build the future legal framework based on this experience.