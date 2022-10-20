Alongside its Climate Assets Balance fund, this new offering will provide investors with responsible investment opportunities for long-term capital growth, while also catering to various risk tolerances. It will have an equity allocation between 75% and 95%.

The strategy will try to "champion the companies that are having a positive impact across [its] investment themes", such as clean energy, water, food, and resource efficiency.

It will avoid firms engaging in harmful industries such as armaments, fossil fuels, or tobacco. Only companies adhering to at least one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals are considered.

The fund will be managed by Claudia Quiroz, the lead fund manager on the Climate Assets strategy since 2010, and deputy fund manager Caroline Langley, who helped develop the firm's sustainability-focused investment philosophy.

An escalating population and its environmental consequences initiated the "desire for a growth fund using the same tried and tested approach we have developed over 12 years", the pair said.

Quiroz added: "We decided to launch a fund in 2010 as we could not find a well-managed multi-asset fund with a focus on solutions to the economic and environmental challenges of climate change and demographics.

"As these challenges remain ever more concerning, we want to continue to leverage from our investment philosophy and process which have stood the test of time".