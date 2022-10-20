Boring Money: Fund investor trading activity plummets as pessimism grows

Kathleen Gallagher
Boring Money’s CEO, Holly Mackay, said the figures reveal the extent of investor concern
Boring Money’s fund investor tracker has found that trading activity during the first half of October plummeted, as investor sentiment hit fresh lows.

The tracker conducts research with over 1,500 investors every three months, tracking general and market sentiment. The latest survey was collected between 30 September and 18 October.

The figures show the lowest trading activity on record, with only 18% of fund investors have made any trades within the last three months, compared to 36% in Q2 2022.

This reflects increasing investor cynicism as over half (51%) of investors thought that the UK stock market will go down in the next six months, compared to 19% who thought it would improve.

Mini Budget-induced LDI crisis was 'full scale liquidation event'

Boring Money, who tracks net sentiment, said this -32% is a fresh low. The previous low was -16%, which occurred as the country entered its second lockdown in 2020.

CEO of the firm, Holly Mackay, said: "We can see the extent of investors' concerns with this pronounced and continued fall in sentiment in 2022. Trading volumes are lower, reflecting broader uncertainty about what to do, and how to respond to the chaotic news cycle around us."

The tracker has been running since 2019.

