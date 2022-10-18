Capital accumulation 'dominating' adviser investment interest

It said accumulation accounted for more than half (51%) of searches for investment outcomes through its Academy of Funds in the third quarter.

This was twice as many as searches for income, at 25.5%, which was the next most popular.

Results also showed that inflation searches continued to decline despite dominating news headlines. Inflation hedging searches dropped to 11.8%, down from a peak of 17.4% in the first quarter.

Square Mile explained its quarterly MI report is an "extensive register of viewing patterns among users of the Academy of Funds, a depository of insight and opinion on all 353 active, passive and risk-targeted funds rated by the company's 20-strong team of analysts".

It said that in Q3 there were 7,008 unique website visitors and 54,232 page views.

The company also runs a fund dashboard for advisers looking to access information across core fund selection criteria. It said search behaviour "saw a reversal" on the previous quarter. It explained that use of the ‘opinion pillar' as a primary access point shrank from 36.0% in Q2 to 27.6% in Q3, while advisers entering via the ‘ESG pillar' saw an increase of over ten percentage points, from 26.0% to 36.2%.

Square Mile strategic relationship director Jock Glover said: "We have rarely seen a more challenging environment in which to make asset allocation decisions.

"In the UK, the new chancellor has reversed the tax cuts set out in his predecessor's Mini Budget in an attempt to restore confidence in the economy. Meanwhile, the cost-of-living crisis continues unabated, with mortgage holders facing the additional squeeze of spiralling interest rates as the UK's central bank strives to dampen inflation.

"Globally, we see the ongoing conflict in Ukraine intensifying, the real prospect of recession in Europe and the spectre of Covid-related lockdowns in China all adding to investor concerns."

He added: "Against this backdrop, it is interesting to note that strategies with the promise of capital accumulation continued to gain traction, perhaps a reflection that, with market sentiment so weak, there may be more upside to be had from assets offering some level of appreciation.

"Nonetheless at a sector level, caution still lingers. The IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares and Targeted Absolute Return sectors are both fishing grounds for investors seeking a combination of growth alongside capital protection."

Popular capital accumulation funds were the Ninety One UK Alpha and Premier Miton Multi Asset Distribution funds. They were also the most researched overall with each receiving a 2.5% share of all views, said Square Mile.

It added the R&M UK Recovery and Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond funds made up the remainder of the top five most viewed strategies.

At a group level, it added, Baillie Gifford moved to pole position with 7.5%, up from fifth place in Q2, while Jupiter Asset Management and Schroders remained static at second and third place (5.9% and 5.6% of views, respectively).