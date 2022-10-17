JPMAM's Ward joins government's new economic council

Ward previously worked as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers for the chancellor of the exchequer

In his speech to the House of Commons today (17 October), Hunt said the new council will include Karen Ward, chief market strategist at JP Morgan.

The council will also include Sushil Wadhwani, CIO of Wadhwani Asset Management, and Gertjan Vlieghe, who both served on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee.

The fourth confirmed member is Rupert Harrison, multi-asset portfolio manager for BlackRock, who was a top aide to former finance minister George Osborne.

Hunt said the council will provide "more independent expert advice", arguing that "growth requires confidence and stability".

The chancellor also said that he had been in "extensive talks" with the Bank of England, Debt Management Office and Office for Budget Responsibility. He added that he had met with Richard Hughes, chair of the OBR, this morning, and had already met with governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey twice.

Hunt explained: "We need to do more, more quickly, to give certainty to the market."

He added the government had "decided to make further changes to the Mini Budget immediately" rather than waiting until 31 October to prevent market speculation.

The reversals will lead to about £32bn in savings from the original £45bn bill racked up by the Mini Budget's unfunded tax cuts, according to the statement.

The chancellor confirmed the government would continue with the reversal of the National Insurance increase and the Health and Social Care Levy, and the cuts to stamp duty.

However, as he said in his speech this morning, the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20%, dividend tax will not be cut, VAT-free shopping zones will not be implemented and there will no longer be reforms to the off-payroll working rules.

The cancelled increase to alcohol duty rates would also be overturned, with Hunt adding that he would "provide further details" on alcohol duty shortly.

Hunt also addressed planned changes to the energy price guarantee, saying that beyond next April, it was "not responsible" to expose public finances to "unlimited volatility in international gas prices".

He said there would be a Treasury-led review into the program that would produce a "new approach that will cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned".

Labour tabled an urgent question on "the replacement of the Chancellor of the Exchequer during the current economic situation", which was granted and directed at the prime minister, who did not attend due to "urgent business", according to leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt. Truss eventually appeared in the chamber but did not make a speech.