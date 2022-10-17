Deutsche Bank: UK CPI will not return to target until early 2025

UK inflation cooled from its 40-year high in August as petrol prices fell, but food prices continued to rise.

In a research note seen by Investment Week, a senior economist at the bank wrote that although inflation pressures are projected too ease more markedly from the second quarter of next year amid weaker domestic and global growth, inflation will land around target only in early 2025.

Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, said that UK inflation will return to double digits in September and remain there for the rest of the year and into most of the first quarter of 2023.

Over the fourth quarter of 2022, the CPI is expected to increase due to an increase in energy prices in October, with food inflation increasing further, the bank said. More significantly, prices for services will continue to increase as a result of rising input costs, particularly those for energy, food and labour.

Raja said: "The good news is that we do see headline CPI dropping more rapidly from Q2 2023 onwards, especially with demand losing momentum, taking the annual rate of inflation down to around 4.8% year-on-year in Q4 2023."

He said: "In fact, risks to our 2023 and 2024 projections are tilted to the downside, with the impact of higher interest rates and a weaker labour market potentially driving inflation down a little faster than our models imply."

While researchers at Deutsche Bank expect to see energy prices fall in September, alongside declines in seasonal service such as travel, accommodation and package holidays, upward pressures remain.

The cost of food is expected to increase once more and reach a record level, with a slight increase in the prices of core goods and services probably being enough to raise the headline CPI by a tenth to 10% year-on-year.