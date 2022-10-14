Bank of England gilt operation comes to an end

£10bn limit for Friday purchases

The Bank of England’s emergency programme to buy UK government bonds comes to an end on Friday (14 October), with up to £10bn in bonds planned to be purchased during trading.

The central bank is buying longer-dated and inflation-linked bonds today, and the maximum size will be £5bn, the central bank told Bloomberg.

Earlier on Friday there were reports the bank had hinted it might increase the upper limit of bonds purchased a day to £11bn. However, the BoE has not come close to hitting its daily target since the programme launched.

The central bank had earmarked £65bn to be sent buying up the bonds, but by close of play Thursday it had purchased just £17.8bn, with the highest daily total at £4.7bn.

This week has seen the most activity with a combination of index-linked and conventional being purchased from 11 October onwards. Prior to this, there were several days of under £1bn conventional gilts purchased. 

Kwarteng exits IMF meetings early as U-turn rumours mount

Earlier in the week rumours circulated the entire emergency programme might be extended.

However, a Bank of England spokesperson said today: "As the Bank has made clear from the outset, its temporary and targeted purchases of gilts will end on 14 October.

"The governor confirmed this position yesterday, and it has been made absolutely clear in contact with the banks at senior levels. Beyond 14 October, a number of facilities, including the new TECRF [temporary expanded collateral repo facility], are in place to ease liquidity pressures on LDIs [liability driven investments]."

Experts question whether the central bank may have to intervene further after this week, but noted the conflicted position it faces. 

"The Bank of England is soon planning to start selling gilts on the market, as part of its plans to unwind QE and contain inflation, so it wouldn't make a great deal of sense for it to be buying bonds at the same time," explained Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell. "Yet ultimately it may find itself forced to adjust its plans in order to preserve financial stability, such is the unenviable position the Bank of England now finds itself in."

Bank of England ramps up temporary QE

BoE's emergency gilt-buying operation was introduced following turbulence in markets caused by the mini budget in hopes to stabilise the price and prevent a sell-off that would put pension funds at risk.

