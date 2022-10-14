Kwarteng exits IMF meetings early as U-turn rumours mount

Former Bank of England member Andrew Sentance said the chancellor had left it too late to calm the markets through U-turns or new taxes, adding “this crisis has some way to run yet” | Credit: HM Treasury

At around 1.30am last night, several journalists accompanying Kwarteng tweeted his departure, with BBC economics editor Faisal Islam citing Treasury sources that his early exit was to "engage across government and with MP colleagues on the Mini Budget".

Parallels have been drawn both to former chancellor Dennis Healey's return during the 1976 sterling crisis and the former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis' departure from the G20 talks in 2011.

Mini Budget: 'The straw that broke the camel's back'

Former Bank of England member Andrew Sentance said the chancellor had left it too late to calm the markets through U-turns or new taxes, adding "this crisis has some way to run yet".

The Greek angle was referenced by a source close to the chancellor, who cited it to the Financial Times only to say it was nothing like that.

"This is a completely different scale," the source said. "It is all about the medium-term fiscal plans and a wide range of challenges."

Yesterday (13 October), markets began pricing in a change of tack from the government, with sterling peaking at $1.13.