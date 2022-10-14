Kwarteng exits IMF meetings early as U-turn rumours mount

'Engage across government'

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Former Bank of England member Andrew Sentance said the chancellor had left it too late to calm the markets through U-turns or new taxes, adding “this crisis has some way to run yet” | Credit: HM Treasury
Image:

Former Bank of England member Andrew Sentance said the chancellor had left it too late to calm the markets through U-turns or new taxes, adding “this crisis has some way to run yet” | Credit: HM Treasury

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has left the IMF annual meetings early to return to the UK as expectations of a Mini Budget U-turn continue to grow.

At around 1.30am last night, several journalists accompanying Kwarteng tweeted his departure, with BBC economics editor Faisal Islam citing Treasury sources that his early exit was to "engage across government and with MP colleagues on the Mini Budget".

Parallels have been drawn both to former chancellor Dennis Healey's return during the 1976 sterling crisis and the former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis' departure from the G20 talks in 2011.

Mini Budget: 'The straw that broke the camel's back'

Former Bank of England member Andrew Sentance said the chancellor had left it too late to calm the markets through U-turns or new taxes, adding "this crisis has some way to run yet".

The Greek angle was referenced by a source close to the chancellor, who cited it to the Financial Times only to say it was nothing like that.

"This is a completely different scale," the source said. "It is all about the medium-term fiscal plans and a wide range of challenges."

Yesterday (13 October), markets began pricing in a change of tack from the government, with sterling peaking at $1.13.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Hipgnosis launches share buyback scheme

Assets continue to trickle from Polar Capital

More on Cost of Living

Conclude after buying a total of nearly £20bn of paper.
UK

Yields rise after chancellor replaced and BoE ends gilt market operations

BoE’s bond market operations conclude

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 14 October 2022 • 1 min read
Liz Truss earlier gave a short conference on the Mini Budget U-turn.
UK

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

Second U-turn since Mini Budget

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 October 2022 • 2 min read
Bank of England's Andrew Bailey
Economics

Bank of England gilt operation comes to an end

£10bn limit for Friday purchases

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 14 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England ramps up temporary QE

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

14 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Fidelity International appoints head of investment companies as Denny departs for Pantheon

10 October 2022 • 1 min read
06

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
19 Oct
United Kingdom
Website

Webinar: Investing when scared - The challenge of not overpaying for defensiveness

Register now
Trustpilot